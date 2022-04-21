Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded roadmap: Godzilla x Kong, new weapons & Caldera map changes

Call of Duty Warzone finally has an official Season 3 Reloaded roadmap with Godzilla, King Kong, and multiple other milestones to look forward to with future updates.

The popular battle royale game has been changing at a rapid pace in 2022 so far, from meta shifts to daily updates to tweak weapons.

With multiple teasers having dropped during April, the dev teams of both Warzone and Vanguard have finally lifted the lid on what’s coming up next.

The new season starts on April 27, so let’s dive right into the details.

Everything coming in Warzone Pacific Season 3 Reloaded update

Full roadmap

A New Season Declassified — Prepare to Wield Classified Arms On Caldera, Captain Butcher calls upon three more Operators — S.O.T.F. 008 — to investigate the true impact of previous enemy attacks. After reclaiming the island through tactical, yet somewhat flashy force, these elite Allied soldiers are rewarded with treasure troves of secret prototype weapons. But these prototypes on the island, let alone their existence, raise a massive question: what kind of threats are these powerful weapons supposed to combat? Their answer comes from an abandoned radio, which picks up several signals and primal roars unlike that of any known creature…

A top-secret armory is open for all Operators during Classified Arms, the third season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard launching on April 27. And they will need all the power they can get their hands on to combat Godzilla and Kong, laying siege to Caldera later in the season with the limited-time event, Operation Monarch. This new season of content will be available following updates to both games: one for Vanguard on April 26 at 9 AM PT, and one for Warzone on April 27 at 9 AM PT. Lead studios Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software, in addition to Treyarch and Toys for Bob, came together to kick off this monstrous season. Here is what you can expect across Warzone and Vanguard: WARZONE OVERVIEW

Uncover Ancient Secrets, Loadout Items at Dig Site. Get your hands dirty at this new Monarch Point of Interest between the Ruins and Mines to find Supply Boxes and clues of enemies to come.

Get your hands dirty at this new Monarch Point of Interest between the Ruins and Mines to find Supply Boxes and clues of enemies to come. New Offshore Gulag. Escape the Hold, Caldera’s new Gulag. Built by Toys for Bob, this three-lane arena welcomes all combatants to intense duels before redeployment.

Escape the Hold, Caldera’s new Gulag. Built by Toys for Bob, this three-lane arena welcomes all combatants to intense duels before redeployment. Prepare for Operation Monarch. Ancient cave paintings, massive skulls, and an otherworldly axe are just some of the odd sightings around Caldera… New Point of Interest: Dig Site

A storm is coming to the sunny paradise of Caldera. As the dark clouds began to encroach its skies, the island’s phosphate mining operations expanded westward only to unexpectedly strike bone. Unearthing giant skulls, rib cages, and remains of Serpentine creatures that some say came from the Hollow Earth, the mining company ultimately abandoned this operation, creating a new area known as the Monarch Dig Site. Located between the Mine and the Ruins, Dig Site provides Operators the opportunity to rummage through abandoned excavation equipment, tents, and massive skeletons for Supply Boxes and other items. Don’t question these ancient skulls’ origins for too long; the area’s verticality makes it an action-filled location, as well as a source of Cash generation, especially if a Contract or two spawns in here. Runway, Peak, and Lagoon Updated

With ominous skies over Caldera, those defending the island and its secrets decided to refortify Caldera’s northern aircraft Runway and its stronghold on the Peak after two seasons of being under construction. Meanwhile, the recent storm front caused the tide rolled in on the Lagoon, revealing another path to the Lighthouse. Peak Fortifications Atop Caldera Thought the top of Caldera was a hot drop? It hasn’t even begun to peak, as the upcoming additions to this Point of Interest may draw in more Operators looking for Supply Boxes, Contracts, and a solid starting point for their rotation strategies. All buildings atop the Peak are fully built up, with a fresh coat of paint revealing the symbol of the mysterious global organization known as Monarch – the cryptozoological defense force investigating Titan activity on the island. Use new exterior and interior ascenders to quickly travel between old and new floors of this area, or drop down to the core to see some of the upgrades made to the otherwise natural structure. With multiple towers fully constructed, it’s now even easier to drop from the Peak to most named areas… Of course, those flying down from it are just asking to be shot down out of the sky for a #CODTopPlay. Runway Rebuilt

As darker days appear on the horizon, Caldera’s Runway will be rebuilt with a set of barracks, hangars, and other structural additions, replacing jungle overgrowth and abandoned lodgings in this area. The Runway will also include a few decommissioned planes that could act as cover, as well as a few guard towers and water towers for getting a better survey of the area. After the Runway is reconstructed, Operators who usually drop in at the Beachhead or the nearby operations building will find it easier to travel out to the Runway. However, the lack of foliage make these rotation patterns less concealed, so be prepared for more visibility on this side of the map.

Hit the Sandbar, New to the Lagoon Operators know of the bridge between the Lagoon’s notable Lighthouse and the rest of Caldera, but in this season, the shifting tides will reveal another path from the main island to the structure. Expanding off the knee-high water route, this sandbar has multiple moored ships to explore or use as cover. In addition to a steep, rock-faced cliff behind a few houses, there are several sloping paths back up to the main island and to what already existed in this area. Vehicles can also travel over this area — just be sure your driver knows how to handle off-road terrain and is not prone to any “sinking feelings” during tactical operations. Operation Monarch: Preparations Underway

Giant skulls and rebuilt defenses are just two of the many clues towards what will come with Operation Monarch, a special limited-time event featuring the iconic Titans of the Monsterverse, Godzilla and Kong. Along with bringing two of the largest stars in movie history to Call of Duty®, Operation Monarch will introduce a new game mode for Quads based on several classic experiences with a titan-sized twist. While Operation Monarch won’t begin until 9 AM PT May 11, be on the lookout for the presence of ancient artifacts, Monarch Research equipment and tents, as well as…well, it won’t take much investigating to see the massive glowing axe jutting out of the ground right near the Resort. New Gulag – Hold

The mines underneath Caldera are no longer the place for Operators to face each other. Enter the Hold: a new Gulag developed by Toys for Bob. This roughly symmetrical arena is based in the belly of a ship moored just off the coast of Caldera, with identical hallways on the perimeter of an otherwise open space. Additional Updates

Operation Monarch is likely to have a great impact on Caldera, but something else seems to be shaking and booming underneath the island. Expect more intel on the secrets below Caldera’s surface later on in the season. Also, with Rebirth Island recently reinforced, Operators may have to undergo an exfiltration mission, which could involve finding a radio for safe extraction before the final circle closes in. Be on the lookout for another Rebirth twist on a classic Warzone mode to come from Beenox when the mid-season update arrives. VANGUARD AND WARZONE OVERVIEW

Powerful Marksman Rifle and Fast-Firing Assault Rifle Lead New Prototypical Armaments. The M1916 and Nikita AVT, previously classified for even the most elite Operators, will soon be a part of your arsenal. Also: get your hands on a new SMG and Sledgehammer Games’ favorite melee weapon later this season.

The M1916 and Nikita AVT, previously classified for even the most elite Operators, will soon be a part of your arsenal. Also: get your hands on a new SMG and Sledgehammer Games’ favorite melee weapon later this season. S.O.T.F. 008 Descends on Caldera. Mateo Hernandez, Florence Carter, and Kim Tae Young make up this new task force. Learn about Captain Butcher’s latest recruits and what they bring to battle during this season. Four New Classified Arms, Two Weapons in Battle Pass This season is all about prototypical and powerful weaponry — prepare to shake up those Loadouts right at the start of the season: M1916: Marksman Rifle (Launch)

A semi-automatic rifle with a combination of power and fire rate. Impressive at any range in the hands of a capable marksman. The first postlaunch rival to the trio of existing Vanguard Marksman Rifles, the M1916 is the favored weapon of one of the new Operators who is typically known for favoring long-range combat. At first glance, the M1916 may not bring down a foe with a single shot. However, its great fire rate and large two-hit elimination range (in Multiplayer) make it an excellent option at all ranges, even if its recoil can be difficult to handle at range. Nikita AVT: Assault Rifle (Launch)

Accurate and reliable with best-in-class fire rate, this AR can be outfitted to exceed in CQC or long-range combat scenarios. The Nikita AVT is the fastest-firing Assault Rifle in Vanguard to date, making it a great choice for SMG users who want to transition to a more midrange option. A fast fire rate means high recoil, so Operators must either learn to control this weapon’s kick or equip it with multiple attachments to tame it. However, given some of the other interesting attachments, it may be worth taking time to learn its recoil pattern to take advantage of some truly unique setups… Sledgehammer: Melee (In-Season)

The pride and joy of a certain game development studio, the Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer is a force to be reckoned with in hand-to-hand combat situations. During the season, be on the lookout for a new melee-based challenge that can unlock this new Secondary Weapon, along with a new Store Bundle that will feature this bludgeoning tool. H4 Blixen: SMG (Mid-Season)

Little is known of this blowback SMG except that it seems to use a 9 x 19 mm cartridge and shares some design techniques with the Sten and PPSh-41… But because Classified Arms were only recently discovered, expect intel on this new weapon closer to when it drops during the mid-season. For now, know that you can unlock the H4 Blixen in one of two ways: through an SMG-based challenge or via Store Bundle to be released later this season, which features a Weapon Blueprint from this weapon’s family. Introducing S.O.T.F. Harpy — Mateo Hernandez Reporting in at Launch This task force of just heroes is ready to swoop down on Caldera, clawing deep into enemy territory. Mateo Hernandez (Launch)

Sniper. Tail gunner. A hero for his community. As a first-generation American, Mateo fought in the Pacific as an aerial machine-gun Operator. After serving, he continued to set precedent for his fellow Operators, being a champion for those fighting injustice and protecting the innocent in his home State. Florence Carter (In-Season)

If Mateo is the top gunner for this task force, then Florence is the unparalleled ace pilot. Born and raised in Alabama, Florence was determined to never give up on her childhood dream and rose to become one of the best rescue helicopter pilots across all S.O.T.F. groups. Her abilities in close-quarters combat are second only to her talent and passion for ruling the skies. Kim Tae Young (Mid-Season)