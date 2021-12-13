Warzone tournaments could be ruined as private matches have different stats

Warzone tournaments in Caldera could be in jeopardy, as it’s been discovered that private and public matches are different builds of the game and with different stats.

While Warzone has been a wildly successful casual game, there is a strong group of elite talent that regularly dominates lobbies and compete against each other for millions of dollars.

Players like Aydan, Tommey, HusKerrs, and more will often be found juking it out in custom lobbies against one another in tournaments such as the World Series of Warzone.

One major issue has popped up ahead of the inevitable influx of Warzone Pacific custom tournaments, though — and it could be a nightmare for Warzone pros to adjust to.

Advertisement

For most top competitors in any game or esport, being able to get reps in is of the utmost importance. For Warzone players, that means finding the best meta weapons, practicing with them, and learning the perfect way to play the game.

Read More: Warzone devs respond to FPS complaints

As it turns out, with the release of new map Caldera amid the Vanguard integration, this might not be possible right now, if a worrying tweet from TrueGameData turns out to be accurate.

“I just confirmed 100% that private matches and public matches are not the same build of the game and can have different stats,” the tweet said.

Advertisement

I just confirmed 100% that private matches and public matches are not the same build of the game and can have different stats…. — 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@TrueGameData) December 12, 2021

Fellow YouTube Warzone guru JGOD followed up saying that the issue is “mindblowing” to him considering they only have to ‘plug the info into the appropriate spreadsheets.’

This is mind blowing to me especially when all they needed to do was post every weapon with these details, Would have taken like 45 min to plug the info in to the appropriate spreadsheets, but no that would be too easy. pic.twitter.com/sVdfY8ehyR — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) December 12, 2021

This will likely ring alarm bells to Warzone competitors, who are still trying to find their feet in Caldera and discover the best weapons, rotations, and how best to maximize their chances of winning.

With some big tournaments coming up, such as the $100k Baka Bros WonderLAN, Warzone’s best will be hoping that the differences aren’t too severe.