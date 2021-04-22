Warzone teasers reveal first look at Season 3 Verdansk map: Superstore, Downtown, more - Dexerto

In the aftermath of Warzone’s nuke event, our first teasers of the Season 3 map have started to appear online following the latest update.

Mere hours after a nuke was finally dropped on Verdansk, players are eagerly awaiting what comes next. With the Season 3 update now available, our very first teasers of the next map have started to appear online.

Through the ‘rebirthfromtheashes’ website, various codes are now revealing first-looks at the new version of Verdansk. A number of fan-favorite locations are instantly recognizable, ranging from Superstore to Farmland, and even the Stadium.

🚨 SNEAK PEEK AT THE NEW WARZONE MAP! Teasers are now popping up for some of the Season 3 locations: 1. Superstore

2. Farmland

3. Stadium

4. Airport pic.twitter.com/v8T3DnJQGF — DEXERTO Call of Duty & Esports News (@DexertoIntel) April 22, 2021

All of these locations appear slightly different to their earlier forms, supporting the previously leaked 1980s Verdansk.

This article is currently being updated with further information as new teasers appear.