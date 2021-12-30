Warzone surprises players with smaller lobby sizes for battle royale modes

After all of the hype surrounding the launch of Warzone’s new Caldera map, it’s seen an incredibly bumpy start. Now, after many players called for an increase in the player count, Raven Software has actually reduced the lobby sizes in certain modes.

Season 1 of Warzone Pacific is underway, and despite a lot of promise, the launch of Caldera hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing. From the moment the new chapter of CoD’s battle royale was released, players were met with plenty of technical issues.

Users have reported everything from a bug that sees them switch into third-person, to an issue that causes the tier 100 Battle Pass skin to be invisible. Most recently, connection trouble has been booting players out altogether.

Advertisement

In fact, these new problems with players disconnecting have forced the developers to take action. Raven has now reduced the lobby sizes in certain game modes to help the servers cope.

On December 29, players began to notice that the player cap had been dropped from 150 to 140 in certain variants of Warzone. Raven Software did not announce the change anywhere, but it was noted on the Caldera Issues section of their Trello board.

The card said, “Max Player count has been reduced to help mitigate issues causing Players to disconnect from matches.” There are no details as to how long the change will last or if they will be downsized further.

Advertisement

Read More: 5 things Warzone needs in 2022

YouTuber and CoD expert JGOD tweeted to give a full breakdown of the changes, showing the new lobby sizes for each mode:

Vanguard Quads: 152

Solos, Duos, and Quads: 140

Trios: 138

Interestingly, Vanguard Quads appears to have been left untouched. This could suggest that the connection issues are somehow tied to weapons and features that are only available in other modes. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

Some New Lobby Sizes for Warzone, not sure when they Changed 152 – Vanguard Quads

140 – BR Quads, Duos, and Solos

138 – BR Trios Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eRXZEEI7jM — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) December 29, 2021

Although we don’t expect this change to be permanent, Warzone players have bemoaned the reduced lobby size. Many believed that Caldera already felt too big and that the player count was too low, so there are concerns that this will severely affect gameplay.

Advertisement

“Literally the opposite of what people asked for,” tweeted one player. “Honestly Caldera should be 200 players across all modes,” said another.

We’ll have to wait and see how drastically the reduced player count impacts the flow of matches. Hopefully, the connection problems will be resolved quickly and the game can return to normal.