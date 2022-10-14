Warzone streamer runs into little bro in Rebirth and gets absolutely smoked

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Warzone is always full of surprises but few moments could possibly be as shocking as running into a family member in a public lobby but that’s exactly what happened to one streamer who ran into their little brother in a Rebirth Island lobby.

Sibling rivalries can take all kinds of forms, but when it comes to video games, things have been known to be taken very personally. From the age of Tetris all the until now, there has seemingly always been a wealth of competitive spirit among family members.

That’s why when one TikToker ran into a familiar face in a Warzone lobby, he had to step up his game and let big bro know who runs Rebirth Island.

Warzone streamer gets smoked sibling in surprise encounter

The clip, which has garnered over 150k likes on TikTok, showcases the perspective of both siblings throughout their two run-ins in the game.

Velocci (the younger brother) starts the video off by saying that he had to show who the better player is, before cutting to his POV of the first encounter.

The two have a little bit of a back-and-forth before some well-placed Krig shots absolutely erase the elder sibling off the map.

The flip side of the fight shows big bro pushing towards the fight, saying, “this kid is a f****ng demon” before getting killed.

Of course, it’s not until after that initial death that he realizes who he had been watching. “There’s no way my brother just killed me,” he said in disbelief.

The video then jumps to a second fight where the younger sibling tracks down his prey again and pieces up both members of the squad before the shock even fully sets in for the other team. “Nicky’s in our game…I can’t believe Nicky’s killing me right now.”

This isn’t the kind of feat that’s easy to recreate, which means Velocci’s win puts a point on the board for little bros everywhere as we prepare to head into the next era of Warzone.