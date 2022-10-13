Activision outlines Ricochet anti-cheat plans for Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Players are waiting for RICOCHET to go live in Warzone.

Activision announced Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will have Ricochet anti-cheat on launch day.

Call of Duty Warzone’s Ricochet anti-cheat launched in December 2021. The system features three main mitigation methods to fight back against cheaters.

Damage Shield makes your health slowly trickle down when being shot at cheaters but never fully depletes. This allows you to take care of them yourself. Cloaking makes enemies vanish for cheaters, making for an easy clean-up job. As the name implies, Disarm takes away a cheater’s ability to shoot their weapon.

While great on paper, cheaters have still managed to slip through the cracks and bypass Ricochet. Warzone players reported a “massive increase in cheaters” in August, and cheating allegations have plagued the Warzone streaming community.

Activision stated in a blog post they “combined a year of learning and updates” to prepare a plan for preventing cheating in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Treyarch / Activision Activision confirmed RICOCHET anti-cheat is coming to Warzone 2.

Ricochet anti-cheat announced for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Activision confirmed Ricochet anti-cheat will be available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 from their respective launch dates.

The developers promised “more protection such as better detection capabilities, additional access to develop and deploy new mitigation techniques, and expanded freedom to update our security more frequently than ever before.”

One of the CoD community’s most significant burning questions revolved around Modern Warfare 2’s Phone number requirement. Fortuntaley for console players, Activision clarified only PC players need a phone number attached to play.

According to Activision, some Modern Warfare 2 open beta players reported beta crashes caused their accounts to be permanently banned, but “We have investigated this thoroughly and have determined that crashing issues did not cause unjust bans,” Activision said. “The game itself cannot trigger a ban.”

The developers claimed to ban over 60,000 accounts from accessing the beta and an additional 20,000 during the beta.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, and Warzone 2 follows shortly after on November 16.