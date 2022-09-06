Warzone streamer HusKerrs signs with Luminosity Gaming

Popular Warzone streamer Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas announced he is joined Luminosity Gaming.

HusKerrs is one of the biggest names in the battle royale scene. As of July 20, HusKerrs is the fourth highest-earning Warzone player, raking in a whopping $334,080.

Team HusKerrs and Newbz won the 2021 World Series of Warzone NA duos, taking home $40,000. The streamer’s team placed third in the final placements.

HusKerrs is competing alongside UnRational and ScummN in the upcoming 2022 World Series Of Warzone for a chance at $300,000. The tournament final takes place on September 7, and HusKerrs had a surprise announcement before his most important tournament of the year.

HusKerrs joins Luminosity Gaming

Activision The World Series of Warzone finals begin on September 7.

Luminosity Gaming, one of North America’s most prominent esports organizations, announced their latest high-profile acquisition of HusKerrs. The organization released an announcement video titled, “The King of battle royale is here.”

HusKerrs previously competed with Rogue and NRG Sports. In 2022, the Warzone competitor placed first at the Call of Duty Resurgence tournament and won $10,000 on the second day of the New York Subliners WarzoneMania 3.

Under a new banner, HusKerrs has an unprecedented opportunity to make an instant splash in the 2022 World Series of Warzone.