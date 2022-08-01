How to watch $300K World Series of Warzone 2022 tournament: Schedule, streams, more

Brad Norton . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Nine months since the last iteration and the World Series of Warzone is back for another round in 2022. A staggering $300,000 is on the line across multiple regions, making it one of the biggest events of the year and here’s how you can drop into the action.

$300,000 WSOW tournaments across both EU & NA.

SoloYolo returns with $100K winner-takes-all format.

Qualifiers spread over Aug 12-21. Finals on Sep 6-7.

For the first time since Caldera replaced Verdansk, the biggest tournament in Warzone is gearing up for its return. Activision’s high-stakes World Series of Warzone (WSOW) is back in focus for the first time since November.

Top talent across both Europe and North America have a chance to compete for $300,000 and the path to glory begins in-game.

From where you can watch to how your own Trio can sign up, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 World Series of Warzone event.

$300K World Series of Warzone 2022: Schedule & Format

This year’s WSOW action kicks off directly in Warzone itself. Starting at 9AM PT on Friday, August 12, a new WSOW BR Trios playlist will appear in the main menu. Through this mode, teams battle it out for WSOW Points until 9AM PT on Monday, August 15.

The top 40 teams in both the EU & NA regions then advance to the WSOW Qualifiers on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 respectively.

Once the Qualifiers are said and done, the top 20 Trios will then join 20 invited Trios in the regional finals. EU gets in first on Tuesday, September 6, before NA wraps everything up on Wednesday, September 7.

Activision A full breakdown of this year’s WSOW structure.

For a bit of fun at the end, the iconic SoloYolo competition is also making a return. Top talent in both regions will be fighting in this winner-takes-all round with $100,000 at stake.

Below is a simple breakdown of the key dates for the WSOW event:

August 12-15: In-Game Open Qualifiers

August 20-21: EA & NA Qualifiers

September 6: EU Finals & SoloYolo Drop

September 7: NA Finals & SoloYolo Drop

$300K World Series of Warzone 2022: How to register

Anyone can compete in this year’s WSOW event. With a brand new playlist arriving directly in-game, it’s never been easier to join in and showcase your skills.

While Trios can drop into the playlist just for fun, those looking to advance through the qualifiers will first need to register on Gamebattles.

All three players require Gamebattles and Activision accounts in good standing to earn WSOW Points for their efforts. Follow these links to sign up for either the EU or NA qualifiers.

$300K World Series of Warzone 2022: Streams

No different from last year, the 2022 WSOW event is set to be broadcast live on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel. While individual players are sure to be streaming their own POVs too, this central hub will be the best way to keep on top of the action as it unfolds. We’ve embedded it here so you don’t miss a beat.

As you may have guessed, not every leg of the competition will be featured on the account, however. To keep things simple, just the finals of both regions will be streamed live.

$300K World Series of Warzone 2022: Players & Teams

For the time being, with qualifiers yet to play out, it’s too early to gauge the final 40 Trios across EU & NA. Though with 20 teams receiving direct invites, it’s safe to expect most of Warzone’s top stars will make an appearance.

From Nadeshot to Scump, Swagg to Tommey, and plenty more in-between, we’re sure to see the top Call of Duty competitors dropping in. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted here once details are locked in.