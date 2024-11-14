Black Ops 6 players prestiging right now are making a big mistake

If you’re about to prestige in Black Ops 6, you might want to think again. It turns out, that resetting your level has huge implications in ways you might not think, including your Warzone experience as the games integrate.

With Black Ops 6, Call of Duty finally returned to form. Rather than seasonal prestige like other recent titles, Treyarch’s new release lets you hit the max level, prestige, and repeat the process 10 times over, just like the good old days.

Naturally, the classic prestige system return also marked the return of prestige races, as dozens all rushed to be the first to hit max level. But if you’re following suit and climbing through the ranks yourself, you might want to think twice about when you reset.

Entering a new prestige tier resets everything. That means you start fresh at level 1, and have to unlock weapons, attachments, and equipment all over again from scratch. And while it obviously has a huge impact on your multiplayer experience, it also impacts Warzone too.

Warzone is finally integrating with Black Ops 6 and with the transition, your level from multiplayer now carries over the Battle Royale. While most are overlooking this simple fact, you should be extremely careful when entering a new prestige for this very reason.

In theory, if you start a new prestige today, it means you’ll jump into the new Warzone map in Season 1 with little to nothing at your disposal. You won’t have access to anything from the meta-defining Black Ops 6 arsenal and you’ll have to level up just to access basic Warzone essentials again.

Therefore, it’s well worth holding fire on starting a new prestige, just until you’ve found your footing on the new Area 99 BR map. Once you’re more familiar and capable of holding your own, it’d be a much wiser time to restart from level 1.

While this won’t impact everyone, especially if your sole focus is multiplayer or Zombies, it’s absolutely vital to keep in mind if you’re even remotely interested in playing Warzone.

