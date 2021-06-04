Back to the 90s: Warzone server implodes as players call in 100 Loadout Drops at once - Dexerto

Warzone has been pushed to its absolute limits as players grouped together and called in more than 100 Loadout Drops at once, all but breaking the Call of Duty battle royale.

With private lobbies available in Warzone, players have mostly used them to host tournaments. When they’re not in public events, the world’s best players often jump into the same custom game and battle it out amongst themselves.

However, some players drop into private lobbies with a different focus. Popular YouTube mythbusters ‘DefendTheHouse’ have built a reputation around testing game mechanics and pushing them further than anyone else.

In their latest experiments, they decided to bring 130 players into a custom game with one goal in mind: calling in as many Loadout Drops as possible.

What resulted was a truly chaotic scene that all but broke Warzone. PS1-era graphics took over, frame rates dipped across the board, and Verdansk ‘84 was on the verge of utter collapse. That was before they even dropped their Loadout markers.

With more than 100 players centered around one small area on the map, Warzone couldn’t quite process it all.

Dozens of individual character animations, vehicle movements, lighting effects, and everything in between led to some on-the-fly downgrades. “They look like PS1 characters,” the host said, fighting back tears of laughter.

Before long, the moment of truth arrived. Every single player dropped their Loadout marker and the sky opened above them. More than 100 Loadout Drops fell to the ground in a steady stream, proving that there truly is no cap to how many can be called in at once.

While they fell into the map fine, Warzone wasn’t capable of displaying them all; every drop flickered in and out of existence as the game just tried to keep up.

The server didn’t quite crash, so technically, it would be possible to replicate this in a real game. Getting an entire lobby to agree might be more of a challenge than anything else though.

That was far from the only thing DefendTheHouse tested in their latest video. You can check the process here to see the game-breaking test for yourself.