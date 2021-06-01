Warzone stats reveal weapons for best K/D in Season 3 - Dexerto

Popular Warzone YouTuber JGOD has revealed the best class for Season 3 in terms of K/D, and one of the weapons used is a bit of a shock.

Warzone’s meta has constantly been in flux for a while, with players cycling through plenty of weapons over the last year or so.

In recent months, the AMAX has become the most popular weapon of choice, but other players are sticking by their choices of the MAC-10 and even Kilo 141.

When it comes to Season 3, a few weapons have been tweaked, but the AMAX is still king. However, when it comes to the best class for K/D ratio, it’s joined by a pretty surprising choice.

Using WZRanked, a website that tracks a whole range of Warzone stats – including weapon and equipment usage, as well as your own K/D – YouTuber JGOD pointed out that the weapon loadouts with the highest K/D ratios in the new season include the AMAX and Black Ops Cold War’s AK-47.

The latter is such a surprise because, on its own, it’s the 16th most-used weapon in Warzone, per WZRanked’s stats, and the 10th most-used assault rifle.

However, it seems like when you slap on the Spetsnaz RPK barrel, Tiger Team Spotlight, Microflex LED sight, KGB Skeletal Stock, and 45-round mags, it’s a bit of a tasty weapon to use.

Looking through @WZRanked and the Highest KD combo is the AMAX and the CW AK47 in Warzone. pic.twitter.com/3agxFiRFCO — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) May 31, 2021

Will this discovery prompt a huge surge in use for the AK? It seems unlikely. Players have complained about it for some time, but there might a few curious players who give it a go.

It’s not the first time an underused weapon has gotten a bit of love, however. Recently, NICKMERCS has been hyping up the PKM and AS VAL, but suggested Raven Software make a few changes first before they challenge the AMAX.