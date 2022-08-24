Warzone Serpentine Perk nerfed again in Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone’s infamous Serpentine Perk has caused many problems since it was introduced, but after getting a recent nerf, Raven has decided to decrease the Perk’s power even more.

The addition of Serpentine drew a lot of complaints as despite how effective the game’s meta loadouts and weapons are, a low-recoil gun still couldn’t do much when it was essentially hitting an armored opponent — such was the Perk’s power.

Serpentine was originally used to “reduce incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20% while sprinting” in Warzone, then on July 28, 2022, the devs decided enough was enough and nerfed the Perk making it so that it didn’t deflect as much of the damage as it did.

The latest Warzone update has once again targeted Serpentine and it could change the Perk meta going forward.

On August 24, 2022, the patch notes for the game stated that: “Serpentine continues to be a top-3 pick in the blue Perk category after Season Four Reloaded’s update. As a result, we’re removing the bonus protection to Fire and Explosive Damage. This should also restore the value to E.O.D that Serpentine had cannibalized.”

This means that if you’re under fire from actual bullets then you’ll be protected somewhat, but if you’re suffering from fire or explosive damage whilst sprinting then you will still receive the normal effects of the hazards.

Even though it’s advertised for later in the season, it’s interesting to note that Serpentine is already penciled in for a third nerf as you’ll need to be using Tac Sprint for the Perk’s ability to kick in.

The devs said: “Later in the season we’ll be making an additional change that causes Serpentine to only be in effect while Tactical Sprinting, instead of regular sprint.”

Given that not everyone has Tac Sprint auto-enabled or uses it altogether, these changes are going to render the Perk pretty useless to many and other fan favorites will come back into the fray.

With Warzone 2 expected to be a whole new game with new Perks and metas, these could be some of the final changes before Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, 2022.