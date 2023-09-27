Warzone Season 6 update patch notes: Kastov 762 nerf, Sniper speed buffs, more

Season 6 finally nerfs the Kastov 762 and Signal 50, along with improving other sniper speeds to balance out the class. Here is everything you need to know about Warzone’s latest update.

Warzone Season 5’s marquee addition, Al Bagra Fortress, didn’t go over well with community members. Players labeled it as the “worst resurgence map in COD history.” Sentiment soured over the map after an “embarrassing” miscommunication pushed the map’s release date back a week.

When Al Bagra Fortress finally went live, players criticized the environment for just being a POI on Al Mazrah and for instances where half the circle would be engulfed in water. Season 5 also controversially reduced the player count on Al Mazrah from 150 down to 100. The devs claimed that the change would “improve matchmaking times, faster pre-game lobbies, and a better quality of match overall.”

But just as in the case of Al Bagra Fortress, community members questioned the move. Now, with Season 5 behind us, let’s take a look at what’s coming in Season 6.

Season 6 Kastov 762 & signal buff, Ranked Play changes

According to WZ Ranked, the Kastov 762 leads all weapons by a large margin with a 31.6% pick rate. And in the 2023 World Series of Warzone Global Finals, it became abundantly clear that competitive players only use the Signal 50 in long-range engagements. Infinity Ward took note of both discrepancies and responded accordingly in the Season 6 update.

The Kastov 762 saw its head, neck, and upper torso damage multiples decrease, along with a nerf to its close-range damage. Meanwhile, the Signal 50 had its neck and upper torso damage multipliers decreased.

And finally, Ranked Play changes the deployment fees to make it harder to stay at the top once you reach there.

Full Warzone Season 6 patch notes

Here are the full Warzone Season 6 patch notes.

Weapon Balancing

Assault Rifles

Chimera Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



FR Avancer Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



ISO Hemlock Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



Kastov 762 Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Head Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



M13B Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage decreased | Warzone Only Mid Damage decreased | Warzone Only



M13C Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



M16 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only



FTAC Recon Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Lachmann-762 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



SO-14 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



TAQ-V Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only



Handguns

Basilisk Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid-far Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



FTAC Siege Head Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



GS Magna Close Damage decreased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only



P890 Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



X12 Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Lower Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



9mm Daemon Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only Arm Damage Multipliers decreased | Warzone Only



.50 GS Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



Shotguns

Bryson 800 Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only



Bryson 890 Close Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Close-Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only Mid-Far Damage Range decreased | Warzone Only



Lockwood 300 Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



MX Guardian Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Mid-Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only



Sniper Rifles

Carrack .300 Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Far Damage increased | Warzone Only Lower Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Signal 50 Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



SP-X 80 Close Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Mid Damage Range increased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



Submachine Guns

BAS-P Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Fennec 45 Close Damage increased | Warzone Only Close-mid Damage increased | Warzone Only Head Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Neck Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased | Warzone Only



Lachmann Shroud Semi-auto Damage decreased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Head Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Burst-fire Upper Torso Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only



Minibak Mid Damage increased | Warzone Only



MX9 Neck Damage Multiplier increased | Warzone Only Torso Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only Limb Damage Multipliers increased | Warzone Only



Gameplay

Al Mazrah Champion’s Quest Reward A new Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint called “Flow Thru” is now available for Players to earn via a Champion’s Quest Victory on Al Mazrah. Want to see what it looks like? Drop in and earn it!

Signals Intelligence Contract This Contract has been re-enabled. Reduced the number of Contracts to hack to 2, down from 3.

Supply Box Loot Behavior | Quality of Life We’ve improved the behavior and visibility of additional loot that drops on the ground out of Supply Boxes.

Quality of Life Buy Station Limited Row P.R.D. has been replaced with a Medic Plate Carrier which costs $4,000. Reinforcement Flare price has been increased to $7,000, up from $5,000.



Weapon bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing the stat bars to occasionally display incorrect information when comparing Weapons or Attachments

Fixed an issue with the Lockwood 300 that would cause it to deal inconsistent Headshot Damage

Fixed an issue with some KV Broadside and MX Guardian Barrel Attachments where they were not offering the correct stat

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where helicopters were taking higher damage than intended when stuck with a Shock Stick

Fixed an issue where the Player could be teleported outside of the Heavy Chopper while it was moving in rare circumstances

Fixed an issue allowing Dirt Bikes collision with water to not function as intended

Fixed an issue causing some Operators to clip when in the MRAP

Fixed an issue where menu titles can appear incorrectly when using the quick menu

Fixed an issue affecting the appearance of the 9mm Daemon when previewing the weapon

Fixed an issue where spending multiple Battle Pass tokens in a row could cause the Player to receive an error message

Fixed an issue where camera position was inconsistent when viewing weapons and Blueprints in the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue causing the 9mm Daemon unlock requirements to function incorrectly

Fixed an issue where the Calling Card and Emblem reward images for Polyatomic and Orion Masteries were swapped on the Carrack .300

Fixed an issue preventing the ‘Report Player’ function from working correctly from the in-game Scoreboard

Fixed an issue preventing vehicle skin changes from displaying correctly when equipping a new skin

Fixed an exploit that allowed Weapon Blueprint duplication

Fixed an issue preventing Players from navigating the Play Again options using the left thumb stick on controller

Fixed an issue where some Bonus Challenges were not rewarding XP correctly upon completion

Fixed an issue where an Operator’s image can be greyed out after selecting them

Fixed an issue where the Manage Files menu could kick the Player back to the main menu

Fixed an issue where the Screen Refresh Rate setting would not adjust correctly

Fixed an issue where the Drill Charge would not play a sound when a Player was stuck

Fixed an issue where some sounds would unintentionally delay over distance

Fixed an issue where music was fading out unintentionally between Gunfight rounds

Fixed an issue where War Tracks were not mixing correctly according to UI settings

Fixed an issue where the detach sound wouldn’t play when exiting an ascender

Fixed an issue where AI Gun Screens would not function correctly on secondary weapons

Fixed issue that prevented the Player who called in a Deployable Buy Station from being properly shown on the UI.

Fixed an issue related to Assimilation requests not behaving properly that were accepted after the Player initiating the request was eliminated.

Fixed an issue where Field Upgrades used on the train would sometimes become unusable.

Fixed an audio issue with Supply Boxes.

WZ Ranked Play

Season 06 brings new rewards to Warzone Ranked Play, including the Pro Issue Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint, Seasonal Division Vehicle Skins, and much more.

Below are the Season 06 specific details to keep in mind for new and returning competitors. Need a refresher? The Call of Duty Blog has you covered right here.

Season 06 Highlight Changes and Fixes

Global Battle Royale Changes

Check out the Gameplay section above for some important updates to Battle Royale and Al Mazrah.

Ranked Battle Royale Changes

Ranked Spectator Icon Removed the Spectator Icon in the top right of the interface that indicates how many eliminated Players are spectating the active Player.



Match Ruleset Updates

Restricted Weapons and Equipment Weapons RPG-7 Strela-P



SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions

Deployment Fee Updates Iridescent: -110 SR + 10 SR every 300 SR (previously 500 SR) above 10,000, up to a NEW max Deployment Fee of -280 SR. Max Fee increased from -230 to -280



End of Season Skill Setback

