Warzone players label Al Bagra Fortress “worst resurgence map in COD history”

Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence finally went live in Season 5 Reloaded, but Warzone community members aren’t impressed with the final product.

Activision marketed Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence as its headliner for Season 5 Reloaded, but a miscommunication spoiled the party. Warzone players couldn’t believe their eyes as they logged on to play the latest Resurgence map, but the aforementioned playlist was nowhere to be seen.

The WZ devs backtracked and “clarified” that the new Resurgence map would be released a week later instead. Flashforward to September 6, and Al Bagra Fortress’ doors finally opened to players after an unexpected wait.

Unfortunately, community members were left disappointed as the map failed to meet expectations.

Activision

Warzone players slam “embarrassing” new Resurgence map

With the introduction of Al Bagra Fortress this marks the first time in WZ history there are four playable Resurgence maps at the same time. And the battle royale’s latest map takes a bold departure from what we are accustomed to.

Rebirth Island, Vondel, Ashika Island, and Fortunes Keep all created brand-new environments geared for smaller lobby sizes. While Al Bagra Fortress is a POI on Al Mazrah, which creates issues when it comes to game flow.

Warzone content creator JGOD gave his initial review of Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence.

“About what I expected since it’s been on Al Mazra since Launch, but kinda odd to not just make it the Island though cause half the zone is water.”

The YouTuber’s biggest complaint stemmed from half of the circle being engulfed by water. As well documented, community members are divided over the game’s swimming mechanics.

JGOD suggested a solution of limiting the map to just the island, and the opinion was well received.

One user responded: “This is dumb. Seems a bit lazy. Should have just made it the island itself.”

A second Warzone player added: “It’s embarrassing, no excuses.”

Other WZ fans weren’t caught off guard, as this is what they expected from the start. COD leaker TheGhostOfHope argued: I mean, it’s in the name. What did you expect? It’s s*it as expected.”

It’s unclear if the Warzone devs have any plans of changing Al Bagra Fortress Resurgence, but first impressions certainly didn’t go as planned.