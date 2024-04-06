OP equipment returns to takeover Warzone Season 3 meta

Warzone Season 3 has finally returned C4 explosives back into the meta following some massive buffs to the classic lethal equipment in this season’s update.

Warzone Season 3 has launched, introducing all-new content and bringing back the fan-favorite Rebirth Island map, as well as the iconic Kar98k weapon.

The new Warzone season update has also introduced its fresh wave of buffs and nerfs to shake up the meta once again. However, many believe the C4 has been “overbuffed” as it looks set to return to form and be key in this season’s Warzone meta.

The classic lethal equipment’s stats have been majorly buffed with the devs increasing its damage, blast radius as well as the speed players can throw and detonate it.

Article continues after ad

Warzone expert JGOD has further tested the C4 and found that you can now throw the explosive 20 metres without the Strong Arm perk and 30 meters when it is equipped. One player responded: “Holy s**t that’s a long throw for C4, without the perk for it. I haven’t used C4 since they nerfed the throw distance in WZ1.”

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber further stated: “fast detonation seems tied to weapon swap speed, so for a slower weapon you can’t do it fast,” and if you perform a classic double tap interaction it will detonate quickly.

With the C4 being boosted on all fronts, it has already started taking over, as one player stated: “C4 in Season 3 is meta.” Despite this, it has already divided the community just as it did in the first iteration of Warzone during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Article continues after ad

Many in the player base have praised the changes and throwback to the “good old days” with C4s being OP, while others aren’t as convinced. “Great this s**t again,” echoed the overall feeling of those against it.

Others agreed that “OP things are fun. Just nerf them within a week unless they’re completely broken, nerf in a day.”

So, if you want to reminisce in OG Warzone gameplay or just want to get your revenge on roof and building campers, then get those C4s equipped and try it out for yourself.

Article continues after ad



