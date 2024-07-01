MW3 and Warzone Season 5 leaks reveal upcoming Deadpool collab

A leaker has shared unreleased finishing moves that suggest MW3 and Warzone Season 5 will feature a Deadpool crossover.

Call of Duty’s 2024 updates have already boasted crossovers that coincide with tentpole movie releases. For example, MW3 and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded launched alongside Dune Part 2 cosmetics modeled after House Atreides and House Harkonnen.

Activision has not confirmed its plans in terms of future brand collaborations. However, leaked animations hint at the Merc with a Mouth potentially joining Call of Duty sometime soon.

The leaks come courtesy of dataminer Crashfty who shared three clips on Twitter/X that allegedly show unreleased Season 5 animations. Notably, all three videos feature finishing moves that look on-brand for Deadpool.

One clip shows a faceless soldier confusing their adversary with a ‘made you look’ trick before shooting them in the face and waving goodbye. In the second video, the soldier pulls the same trick, then rolls behind their foe for the finish and wave.

The final animation leak shows the character lying next to the downed enemy before shooting them with Deadpool-esque flair.

According to the leaker, MW3 and Warzone players can expect to see this content in a Season 5 update. Since Season 5 is expected to arrive on July 24, such a crossover would make sense given Deadpool & Wolverine’s July 26 release date.

This particular leak hit the web just as Season 4 is winding down. Season 4 Reloaded went live at the end of June, introducing the Incline map, several new game modes, and two weapons in the form of the Reclaimer 18 Shotgun and Sledgehammer.

What exactly Call of Duty developers have in store for Season 5 remains under wraps.