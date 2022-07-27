Warzone x Umbrella Academy crossover leaked with new blueprints

David Purcell . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Call of Duty players are preparing themselves for an unexpected Warzone crossover with Netflix show Umbrella Academy, after details of an upcoming event leaked.

This wouldn’t be the first time Activision has signed a deal to bring another major franchise into their first-person shooter, as Diehard, Rambo, King Kong, and Godzilla have all featured in recent seasons.

Umbrella Academy – for those who don’t know – is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, and recently released Season 3 this June. It is a story following a number of children who were born with powers, and later adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who created the Academy to save the world.

While its popularity has once again peaked in 2022, given that the show’s latest list of episodes was released nearly two months previous, CoD players were not expecting a collaboration.

But, it appears that’s what they are getting.

Warzone Umbrella Academy bundles leaked

On July 27, a datamine from a Twitter user called Reality revealed that the show will be doing a crossover with Warzone.

According to the leak, included in the event will be a Vanguard exclusive item, two new blueprints, and will give players a chance to unlock a Legendary weapon charm as well.

These will be packaged in two different Umbrella Academy Bundles, according to the datamine, with rewards coming “later in Season 5.”