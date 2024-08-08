Umbrella Academy Season 4 time skip explained

Umbrella Academy Season 4 brings viewers back for a final hurrah six years after the characters found themselves in a brand new universe. Here’s what happened during that time.

The last season of Umbrella Academy is finally here as of August 8, with the now-powerless siblings once more forced to try and save the world and all those they hold dear.

We dive back years after Season 3 saw Allison and Reginald restart the universe, and much has changed for the former supes as they now navigate life as regular civilians.

So, here’s a rundown of what has happened in those six years and how each of the Hargreaves siblings has been fairing.

Luther Hargreeves

Netflix Luther now performs at clubs under the alias “Spaceboy”.

Luther departed Season 3 determined to find his wife, Sloane, after she mysteriously disappeared following their entrance into the new world.

However, we find out in Season 4 that he has had no luck and was forced to continue life without her (though that hasn’t stopped his love for the gravity-powered gal).

Now, he lives in a rundown building that looks awfully similar to the siblings’ old home. And with his ape-like body also missing in this universe, Luther has taken to showing off his very human pecs and abs by working as a “professional dancer” at a club.

Known as “Spaceboy”, his act involves stripping out of an astronaut costume and performing some questionable dance moves on a pole. However, his coordination could do with improvement and he fails to draw much enthusiasm from a crowd.

Diego Hargreeves and Lila Pitts

Netflix Diego and Lila have not found family life the easiest to settle into.

After Season 3, Diego and Lila ultimately had their child (a daughter named Gracie) and then continued to grow the family with another set of twins too.

The pair settled into suburban life as a typical nuclear family and tied the knot. However, both have been missing the excitement of their old lives.

Diego, now a mailman who pees in a plastic bottle to avoid falling behind schedule, craves adventure and the thrill of taking down bad guys. He has also begun to suspect that his wife might be having an affair.

Meanwhile, Lila has been attending secret meetings under an alias to see what the mysterious Keepers are up to. The group’s role in the final season will be pivotal in bringing the Hargreeves’ journey to its conclusion.

Allison Hargreeves

Netflix Allison’s acting career now involves advertising detergent.

Despite her say in creating the new world after agreeing to team up with Reginald and betray her siblings, Allison’s life hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

Pursuing acting once more, she has since fallen into “B-list” roles shooting commercials for detergent. And Allison’s red carpet days aren’t the only thing to evade her.

Despite her apparent luck at finding real and lasting love with Ray before having to leave him behind in the ‘60s, a second chance in this new universe didn’t bring Allison the happily ever after she’d been hoping for.

As of now, it’s unclear what ended the couple’s once happy marriage, but at some point, Ray “walked out” on Allison and Claire. Now a single mom, Allison relies on Klaus’ help with parenting – though she hasn’t managed to fix the rift between her and her other siblings.

Klaus Hargreeves

Netflix Klaus spends sobriety taking care of Claire.

While much of Klau’s new life remains a mystery, we know he eventually got sober and has sporadically lived in and out of Allison’s basement for about five years.

Without immortality or ghosts to haunt him every second, Klaus has been celebrating three years of sobriety by embracing paranoia and germaphobia.

Calculating every risk around him, he now helps take care of Claire, ensuring she steers clear of any potential harm – whether that is achieved by covering Allison’s “entire house in bubble wrap” or steering her clear of puddles and secondhand smoke.

Five

Netflix Five has been investigating the Keepers while sporting a new disguise.

Five has changed his ways, joining the CIA and working as one of their youngest agents – with the occasionally fake mustache as a disguise.

Despite insisting on investigating the Keepers, his superior isn’t convinced the cult-like group possesses any real threat.

But, Five knows when something suspicious is going on… and he isn’t keen on having to abandon yet another world and start again.

(New) Ben Hargreeves

Netflix Ben starts Season 4 finally finding freedom again after four years jailtime.

The Sparrows’ Ben remains the only member of his former family to make it to the new world, as all his siblings from Season 3 are now notably absent.

At some point in the six years that followed, Ben found himself at the center of an international wire fraud crypto scam (SparrowBit) and was ultimately caught by authorities.

Sentenced to serve time for his antics behind bars, he starts the season leaving prison after four years and crashing at Luther’s place as he requires an address for his parole officer.

Viktor Hargreeves

Netflix Viktor has moved to Canada, away from his dysfunctional family.

Now the owner of a bar, Viktor escaped the complex dynamics of his family life by moving to Canada.

Here he built a new life, which includes ‘blowing’ through “every woman in town” and being told to “grow up” by his let-down romances.

Nonetheless, Viktor appears content with a powerless life and is well-known amongst the regular customers enjoying a cheeky beverage (or ten) at his bar.