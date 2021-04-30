 Warzone Revival Challenge: How to get free special Calling Card by reviving teammates - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Warzone Revival Challenge: How to get free special Calling Card by reviving teammates

Published: 30/Apr/2021 23:04

by Albert Petrosyan
Activision

Warzone Season 3

As part of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E), Activision have started a new in-game Warzone challenge, called the Revival Challenge, which awards players with a free Calling Card for reviving their teammates, along with potential further rewards down the line.

Part of the CoD franchise for a long time now, the Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization that focuses on finding work for veterans in the United States and United Kingdom.

With May being Military Appreciation Month, C.O.D.E has launched a new campaign called #CODEMedicalHeroes, which, among many things, comes with a Warzone challenge that players can compete to not only earn an in-game cosmetic, but also help raise charity money for the Endowment.

How to complete Warzone Revival Challenge & get free Calling Card

Warzone revival challenge
Activision
All you have to do for the free calling card is get five revives in Warzone.

The C.O.D.E Revival Challenge is actually quite simple – to complete it, all you have to do is revive five teammates in Warzone between April 30 and May 9.

Once you’ve done your five revives, you’ll instantly receive a special C.O.D.E Calling Card that you can use in-game. The good news is that this is a very straightforward and easy challenge since you’ll probably get the five revives quickly while playing the game anyway.

Double XP & charity money through Warzone Revival Challenge

The Calling Card isn’t the only prize players will get for doing this challenge; Activision announced that if one million players can each get at least five revives between April 30 and May 9, they will activate a Double XP promo for a certain period of time as a thank you to the entire player-base.

Furthermore, they’ll also be donating one dollar (USD) for every player who completes the challenge (up to $1 million), so there are plenty of wholesome reasons for hopping into Warzone and being a part of this, even if you don’t play the game regularly.

C.O.D.E Battle Doc Pack in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

As part of Military Appreciation Month and the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign, there is a new cosmetics bundle available in the Warzone & Black Ops Cold War shop called C.O.D.E Battle Doc Pack.

The pack contains a Weapon Blueprint, Calling Card, and a couple of Weapon Charms, designed by Army Veteran Combat Medic Timothy Hobbs Jr.

