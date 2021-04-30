Warzone Revival Challenge: How to get free special Calling Card by reviving teammates - Dexerto

As part of the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E), Activision have started a new in-game Warzone challenge, called the Revival Challenge, which awards players with a free Calling Card for reviving their teammates, along with potential further rewards down the line.

Part of the CoD franchise for a long time now, the Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization that focuses on finding work for veterans in the United States and United Kingdom.

With May being Military Appreciation Month, C.O.D.E has launched a new campaign called #CODEMedicalHeroes, which, among many things, comes with a Warzone challenge that players can compete to not only earn an in-game cosmetic, but also help raise charity money for the Endowment.

How to complete Warzone Revival Challenge & get free Calling Card

The C.O.D.E Revival Challenge is actually quite simple – to complete it, all you have to do is revive five teammates in Warzone between April 30 and May 9.

Once you’ve done your five revives, you’ll instantly receive a special C.O.D.E Calling Card that you can use in-game. The good news is that this is a very straightforward and easy challenge since you’ll probably get the five revives quickly while playing the game anyway.

Double XP & charity money through Warzone Revival Challenge

The Calling Card isn’t the only prize players will get for doing this challenge; Activision announced that if one million players can each get at least five revives between April 30 and May 9, they will activate a Double XP promo for a certain period of time as a thank you to the entire player-base.

Furthermore, they’ll also be donating one dollar (USD) for every player who completes the challenge (up to $1 million), so there are plenty of wholesome reasons for hopping into Warzone and being a part of this, even if you don’t play the game regularly.

C.O.D.E Battle Doc Pack in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

As part of Military Appreciation Month and the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign, there is a new cosmetics bundle available in the Warzone & Black Ops Cold War shop called C.O.D.E Battle Doc Pack.

The pack contains a Weapon Blueprint, Calling Card, and a couple of Weapon Charms, designed by Army Veteran Combat Medic Timothy Hobbs Jr.