Best Warzone Assault Rifles after AMAX nerf - Dexerto

While the AMAX may still reign supreme in Warzone Season 3, the upcoming nerfs could lead to a new AR meta. Fortunately, these weapons will help you find a worthy replacement.

The Warzone Season 3 update has brought plenty of new content to the table, but the biggest changes came in the form of the game’s weapon nerfs. Despite major adjusting to the FFAR, M16, and AUG – the AMAX had managed to avoid Activision’s crosshair. Well, the AMAX’s dominance is set to come to an end in the near future.

In fact, Warzone’s devs left a note foreshadowing upcoming changes stating: “We are keeping a close eye on the AMAX. No king rules forever.” It certainly seems that the AMAX days at the top of the AR meta are numbered, which means Warzone’s Assault Rifle meta will be changing once again.

Here are all the ARs we think could replace the AMAX after the nerf, so be sure to add them to your arsenal if you want to remain competitive.

Krig 6

Best Krig 6 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.7” Ranger

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

The Krig 6 has been creeping into contention ever since the Cold War attachment adjustments increased their viability in Warzone. However, the Season 3 buffs to the Krig’s damage multiplier have only enhanced this gun’s lethality even further.

This Black Ops Cold War assault rifle delivers excellent precision and deals great damage across all ranges, making it a fantastic replacement to the AMAX. If that wasn’t enough, the Krig’s Ice Drake skin ensures you can always dominate your foes in style.

Kilo 141

Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

The Kilo 141 has long been a dominant Assault Rifle in Warzone thanks to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and fantastic damage range. This reliable rifle may have taken a backseat in Warzone Season 3, but the AMAX nerfs could see it climbing up the meta rankings once again.

The build above enables you to effortlessly beam players from all distances without the need to wrestle for control. Simply hold down the trigger and let the bullets fly. If you miss the Kilo meta, then now’s a good time to dive back in.

AK-47

Best AK-47 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Barrel: 18.2″ Takedown

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnds

The AK-47 is another Cold War AR that has made a name for itself in Season 3. While this punchy Russian rifle may have a rather unwieldy recoil pattern, the sheer amount of damage it does makes it incredibly potent. The fire rate may be a little slower, but the damage per shot is through the roof.

Unlike other ARs in Warzone, the AK-47 is also incredibly potent in close-quarter engagements. This means you can kit it out for range or have a class that purely focuses on a more aggressive, run and gun playstyle.

Grau

Best Grau Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Laser: Tac Laser

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Just like the Kilo, Modern Warfare’s Grau continues to be a popular pick in Warzone. The Grau clean ironsight enables players to focus on mitigating recoil and bolstering the gun’s mobility, which makes it perfect for those that enjoy hyper-aggressive play.

While long-range firefights may be a little trickier without an optic, close and mid-range engagements are where the Grau truly shines. ADS times are ridiculously quick with this loadout, so don’t be afraid to rush your foes and beam them with deadly precision.

FFAR

Best FFAR Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Flashguard 5.56

Barrel: 19.5” Task Force

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Despite receiving several nerfs in Season 3, the FFAR is still alive and kicking. In fact, Call of Duty content creator NICKMERCS has even stated that he’d use this loadout in tournaments. While this particular loadout doesn’t fare as well as the AMAX at range, you will absolutely melt opponents in close quarters.

If you do choose to use this FFAR build, then consider pairing it with one of the ARs above to help with those long-range encounters.

There you have it, five guns that you’ll want to use after the AMAX nerf. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest Warzone news and updates.