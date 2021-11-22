How to find out your Warzone role: Slayer, Reviver, Tank, more

Call of Duty: Warzone is a battle royale with team elements and every player fits a different niche. If you want to find out which role you fill, there’s a new way to analyze your stats and get a personalized report.

It’s always fun to learn what’s unique about your playstyle. Are you your team’s designated slayer, who goes out and secures kills for days? Or are you the team foundation, who keeps the squad safe and makes sure everyone is revived?

If you’re curious about your own role, or your teammates’, then Warzone has got you covered. The team at Call of Duty has put together a new site that dives into players’ lifetime stats and comes up with personalized reports.

From Marauder and Slayer to Sidekick and Savior, there are around 16 different roles covered. And, if you want to know which playstyle you fit into, we’ve got you covered too.

How to find out your Warzone role based on Verdansk data

Are You a Slayer ☠️ Or a Savior 😇?

Hustler ⏫ Or High-Roller💰? We crunched the numbers based on your #Warzone gameplay. Discover your role on the squad and unlock your personalized #CODRoleCall: https://t.co/ix40hM8PCs pic.twitter.com/jB9bR9XUC9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 22, 2021

Getting your report is really easy, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Go to Call of Duty’s “Role Call” web page Click “Find Out” Log in using your Call of Duty account Sit back, wait for them to sort through your impressive numbers, and enjoy a personalized report

If you’re like the majority of players, you’ll probably get the “Survivor” role card. This seems to be the one that most grinders receive, including YouTubers like JGOD.

But there are a variety of different options, so you can never be too sure of what you’ll get. Of course, if you do get the coveted “Slayer” card, that’s persuasive firepower whenever your teammates ask you to play slower.

All Call of Duty: Warzone squad roles

sounds about right 😈 pic.twitter.com/b5aCvrYccm — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) November 22, 2021

In total, there seem to be 16 different roles: Slayer, Sharpshooter, Gunner, Fighter, Arms Dealer, Airstriker, High-Roller, Eagle Eyes, Tank, Survivor, Marauder, Sidekick, Savior, Reviver, Hustler, and Protector.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t a “Demon” card — so we had to customize our own.

But there does seem to be a role for just about every type of player, so feel free to dive in. Who knows, maybe your team will benefit from knowing precisely what each squadmate is best at. Or maybe it’ll be chaos. Only one way to find out.