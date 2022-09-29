Warzone players identify perfect real-life island for a Warzone 2 resurgence map

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Warzone players believe they’ve around found the perfect island in real life to become a Resurgence map in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 is due to launch on November 16 and refresh the Call of Duty battle royale title, with the new Al Mazrah map arriving alongside a number of different features.

While excitement is mounting for the new game, one leak that has had players concerned is claims that there won’t be a Resurgence map in Warzone 2 until several months after launch. Pair that with rumors that Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island will both be removed from the current Warzone, and Resurgence players aren’t going to be feeling too optimistic.

That said, it’s given players time to think about what they would want from Warzone 2 Resurgence, and one player might have found the perfect setting for it.

Possible Warzone 2 Resurgence map?

Butterflychunks posted an image online of Husøy, Norway, a small fishing village on an island on the northern side of the Scandinavian country, near Tromsø.

Butterflychunks described it as “a fairly small island with good building coverage,” and it does look somewhat similar in shape and size to Rebirth Island, which is based on the real-life location of Alcatraz Island.

The only issue Butterfly pointed out was that it lacks a main “hub” building, such as Prison on Rebirth Island, though the map could be adapted to include one if developers Infinity Ward wanted to.

Husøy certainly looks like it could make a viable Resurgence map for Warzone 2, and we know that the current devs keep an eye on popular social posts from their players for things to include in the game.

The question now is whether this could happen, or if the devs already have something else up their sleeve.