Alcatraz video shows how insanely accurate Warzone’s Rebirth Island is

Warzone loves to take inspiration from real-world places in each of its maps, and Rebirth Island is no different. The secondary Warzone mode’s map recreates the infamous Alcatraz prison, and a new video has shown just accurate the design is.

Real-life locations have a habit of cropping up in Warzone, as the devs look to make each new map feel authentic to its time and setting. Caldera took plenty of Pacific locales as inspiration for its POIs, while Nakatomi Plaza became one of Verdansk’s most beloved spots.

However, Rebirth Island saw CoD produce its most faithful recreation, as the devs adapted San Francisco’s Alcatraz Island for Warzone’s spin-off mode.

At a glance, you can see how faithful the reimagining is, but a new video has shown just how meticulous the team was in bringing Alcatraz to life with Rebirth Island.

The video in question was uploaded to Reddit by u/yoursofunny, comparing Rebirth Island on the top of the screen to the real-life Alcatraz below it. From here, the similarities are plain to see.

From the courtyard on the outside of the prison to the cells themselves, the layout is almost identical in most cases. Aside from a few liberties taken to make the map suitable for a firefight.

The video also compares the tunnels leading to the lower levels, showing the sheer level of detail that Raven Software included. Even the surrounding buildings keep to a similar layout, even though the structures are mostly derelict in real life.

But don’t take our word for it, check out the full side-by-side comparison below.

Rebirth Island has always been a fan-favorite among the Warzone community, but this latest video seems to have sparked a whole new level of appreciation for the map.

“Incredible video, loved every second of this. I didn’t realize how spot on their copy of Alcatraz really was,” replied one player. “Rebirth Island has got to go down as one of the best maps that COD ever created,” said another.

Warzone wasn’t the first time that the CoD series had looked to Alcatraz for inspiration. It was included as the final Blackout map during the Black Ops 4 days, while the Mob of the Dead Zombies map in Black Ops 2 also adapted the island.

But there’s no doubt, after seeing this video, that Rebirth Island is the series’ most faithful recreation of the infamous jail that held Al Capone back in the 1930s. Hopefully, we see even more notable locations in Warzone in the future.