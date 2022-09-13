CoD leaker claims small Resurgence-style map coming to Warzone 2 in 2023

According to a reliable Call of Duty leaker, Warzone 2 will be getting its own small, Resurgence-style map mid-2023, approximately 6 months after the game releases.

The Resurgence mode has become incredibly popular in Warzone, especially due to the maps it is played on being significantly smaller than the likes of Verdansk and Caldera.

Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep have become beloved by players looking to be constantly in the thick of the action, much easier to respawn back into the game and rack up more kills and engagements than in Caldera.

In fact, they’ve become so popular now that there are huge communities for each map that won’t even touch Caldera or regular battle royale — and those players are going to be very disappointed with this news.

According to TheGhostOfHope, “Infinity Ward are planning to release a Resurgence style map sometime midway through 2023” for Warzone 2.

This means that players will likely only be able to play the main BR map at launch, when the game comes out on the reported date of November 16.

Interestingly, TheGhostOfHope also suggested that a whole new battle royale map will arrive in late 2023, around one year after Warzone 2 officially releases. This would be a move away from the individual game integrations of the current Warzone, which saw minor tweaks before Vanguard brought Caldera to Warzone Pacific.

With Caldera receiving a very mixed reception throughout its lifespan, Infinity Ward will be hoping to hit it out of the park with the launch map of Warzone 2, and hopefully recreate the same magic as Verdansk.