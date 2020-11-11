 Warzone player's epic rant perfectly sums up why so many hate Gas Masks - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Warzone player’s epic rant perfectly sums up why so many hate Gas Masks

Published: 11/Nov/2020 22:33

by Theo Salaun
Infinity Ward

Warzone

A Call of Duty: Warzone fan has decided to wear his heart on his sleeve and express just how frustrating the game’s Gas Mask animation is, with a full video documenting the pain it has caused him.

As good as Warzone’s been since its release back in March, there’s been plenty for players to complain about, whether it be the seemingly unstoppable infestation of hackers to the awful “demon” gun glitch that inexplicably took over for several weeks.

One such topic is the Gas Mask, the item’s animation to be more specific; fans have never shied away from letting Infinity Ward and Activision know how much they despise the visual process of equipping and taking off a Gas Mask, which oftentimes can impact the result of a gunfight.

But out of all the complaints about it, Reddit’s ‘jakericca‘ probably has the best one so far – going on a powerful and epic rant about how poor the whole concept of the mechanic is.

The player has made a name for himself on the website’s Warzone subreddit by sharing a multitude of videos exploring the nuances of Verdansk. 

In his latest clip, he describes how the dreaded Gas Mask animation has plagued his, and others’, psyche for six seasons: “We’ve all been through it. We’ve all been hurt. You hear me, Activision? It hurts all of us. This needs to stop.”

After relenting and allowing himself to be vulnerable, jakericca dives into the issue with the gameplay to prove it. As he’s down to the final circle, wiped one squad, and killed another surprise enemy, he’s suddenly faced with an unsuspecting foe.

But, instead of being able to gun down this player from behind, the mask’s animation kicks in as the gas approaches, giving the enemy enough time to turn around and erase him from the game.

Warzone Gas Mask
Infinity Ward
Should the Gas Mask mechanic be revamped in Warzone?

“F**king Gas Masks … F**king bulls**t,” – it’s a painful story but one that the CoD community isn’t unfamiliar with.

And jakericca brings up two good points in response to the automated animation. For one, numerous Operators are wearing large masks, so why can’t the Gas Mask be worn indefinitely throughout the game as well? And, echoing a more popular solution, couldn’t Infinity Ward simply implement a toggle option for the mask?

If that was the case, then players could decide when or not they’d like to put it on, or even if they’d like to keep it automated. This would work akin to the Tac Sprint options and would allow players to feel more in control of their own destinies.

Alas, there’s no indication when, or even if, the developers would be interested in reworking the whole Gas Mask mechanic. Until then, looks like jakericca and everyone else have to do the best they can to manage.

Call of Duty

How to set up two-factor authentication on your Call of Duty account

Published: 11/Nov/2020 22:17

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War is right around the corner, meaning there’s a brand new game that you’ll be connecting with your Call of Duty Account. Here’s how you can protect it from hackers by enabling two-factor authentication.

Black Ops Cold War, the latest game in the Call of Duty franchise, is almost here. Like every other CoD game, if you want to jump into the multiplayer/online modes, you’ll have to either create an account or sign-in to one before you can do so.

This account saves almost all of your online stats like your K/D, your battle pass progress, and more, so getting it hacked is not an ideal situation. Luckily, there’s a way to mitigate this problem: two-step authentication.

Activision
A Call of Duty Account is needed to play CoD games, including the upcoming Black Ops Cold War.

What does two-step authentication do?

Like with every other account in existence that uses this feature, two-step authentication gives people another barrier that they have to pass when attempting to sign-in to their account.

After you sign-in once, your account will ping some type of third-party service (either a phone number or an app) and request that you authenticate the sign-in.

This helps ensure that nobody but yourself can sign-in to your account and is one of the most successful way to stop hackers from stealing your data or, in this case, accessing your CoD stats.

Activision
Upon entering the two-factor authentication website, players will be met with this screen.

How do I set up two-step authentication?

Setting up two-factor authentication is easy and will only take a few minutes of your time. The benefits of it are substantial and everyone should do it if they can.

Before you do this, it is worth noting that if you set up two-factor authentication, you won’t be able to sign-in to the Call of Duty Companion App. According to Activision, this is a bug that the publisher is working to fix so it hopefully won’t be a problem for two long. That being said, it’s still worth noting.

  1. Go to profile.callofduty.com/cod/announcement2FA on your computer or mobile device.
  2. Click the button that says “Set up two factor authentication”.
  3. Download the Google authenticator app on your mobile device.
  4. Hit the “+” sign once in the app, then either scan your QR code that appears on the site or input the manual code at the bottom of the page.

As previously implied, if you love using the CoD Companion App, you may want to hold off on using 2FA until the devs can work out a fix for the sign-in issue. That being said, the benefits of this feature far outweigh any negatives. Still, the choice is obviously yours at the end of the day.