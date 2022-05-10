Warzone players convinced Fortnite-style bot are now spawning

Call of Duty: Warzone has recently seen a decline in players due to rampant cheaters and hackers, and one player believes Raven might be using bots akin to Fortnite to account for lost players.

Warzone is Activision’s second attempt at a Call of Duty battle royale, and it has far succeeded its predecessor Blackout. For a time, Warzone was the top dog in streaming overtaking other popular battle royale titles such as Fortnite and Apex Legends.

However, Warzone’s lack of anti-cheat led to numerous massive streamers leaving the game behind after facing onslaughts of hackers. And even after Raven implemented Ricochet Anti-Cheat, hackers still made frequent appearances.

Players also seem disgruntled with the new Caldera map and unbalanced weapons. All of these issues have led to players jumping ship, and these lost players may have been replaced by AI.

Warzone player claims bots are in his lobby

User theGivvyOfficial posted a clip of his Warzone gameplay to Reddit where he easily took down a player with a pistol. However, he was shocked to see how the “player” moved and his caption questioned whether it was a real player.

“Are AI bots being introduced in Warzone…?” Givvy asked. Many comments agreed that it had to be a bot because no real players would move like this.

In the clip, the supposed bot is shot while parachuting and does not move to avoid taking damage. They then land, and immediately jump off the roof and attempt to open a Supply Drop. All the while, they are being shot by Givvy.

This is very similar to how bots in Fortnite are programmed. They will almost always move to the next zone regardless of whether they’re taking damage. Bots in Warzone could be programmed to focus on getting gear so much so that they ignore enemy players.

Yet, a lot of comments disagree with Givvy. Some claim their wife or small children play the same way. Others guessed that the level 2 “bot” was just a younger player who doesn’t understand the game.

For more Warzone, check out JGOD’s best loadouts for the “long-range” meta, and stay tuned for more news and guides.