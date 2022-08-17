Warzone players claim Season 4 Reloaded update made game too “sweaty”

The Nikita AR has 0.9% pick rate in the current meta.

Warzone players furiously labeled the game “unplayable” after the Season 4 Reloaded update. Frustrations continued to mount and players voiced their grievances loud and clear.

The Season 4 Reloaded update introduced a new limited time mode, Titanium Trials. The mode caters to competitive players by offering increased health and larger lobby sizes. However, some players argue the game mode is extremely “sweaty.”

Warzone players criticized Raven Software and Activision for removing Plunder at the start of Season 4 Reloaded. Plunder returned, but unfortunately, the fan-favorite game mode suffers from stutter and network issues.

As Warzone nears the end of its lifespan, players are shifting their focus to Warzone 2, and growing less interested in the original battle royale experience.

Warzone players blast game’s current state

Activision Fortune’s Map has done wonders for Warzone since the map launched.

Reddit user Dialga117 created a Reddit thread, claiming “Warzone has been unpleasant to play since Season 4 Reloaded. The player cited laggy servers, “sweaty” lobbies, and poor weapon variety contributing to their frustrations.

“Overpowered” weapons such as the NZ-41 and Marco 5 received buffs in the Season 4 reloaded update. The KG M40 and Amaguera took over as the new respective AR and SMG class leaders.

Other Warzone players flocked to the thread and echoed similar concerns.

One player responded, “[g]reat to have Plunder back, but the lagging & dropping out of game is constant. It’s really bad, and the cheating is unreal.”

A second player added, “[i]t has been worse than the usual update. I think even more of the player base dropped off and will continue as we get closer to MW2.”

Some players lost faith in the Warzone developers’ commitment to Warzone. One frustrated user claimed, “I think we’re getting to that sad point where updates aren’t about fixing issues, but just trying to string us along till warzone 2 is released.”

Warzone’s run broke records and set the standard for battle royale titles. However, Warzone 2’s rumored November 16 release date has fans looking to what’s next.