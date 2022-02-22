Warzone players call for Apex Legends solution to fix OP weapons

The balance of weapons in Warzone is a constant source of debate within the community, and players are urging Raven to adopt an Apex Legends feature to help combat broken or overpowered guns.

Striking the perfect weapon balance in any multiplayer game is tough, and Warzone’s ever-growing roster of arms has certainly struggled with this.

Since the beginning of Warzone Season 2, buffs and nerfs to certain weapons have completely reshaped the game’s meta. Meanwhile, a secret, and possibly accidental, boost to the PPSH has made it incredibly overpowered with the right attachments.

As is always the case when a specific gun begins to dominate Warzone, fans are unhappy with the sheer strength of the PPSH. So much so, they are calling for Raven to adopt Apex Legend’s vaulting mechanic going forward.

Whereas Fortnite is constantly adding and removing guns, Warzone and Apex have a much more constant lineup of guns. However, Respawn’s battle royale has a system in place where they temporarily remove weapons that are malfunctioning or have unintentionally received a huge buff.

After the most recent issue with the PPSH, Reddit user digit_zero called for a vaulting mechanic, much like the one found in Apex Legends. They claimed that removing broken weapons would prevent them from ‘running wild’ while devs work on a fix.

“There is really no reason to have a broken gun or mechanic stay in the game for an extended period of time any longer than it needs to be,” they said in the post.

The main obstacle standing in the way of Warzone weapons being vaulted appears to be the Blueprints and camos that players have paid for. If someone has dropped real cash on an item to use in-game, they could quite rightly be frustrated if they are temporarily unable to use it.

However, other players feel this could be a necessary compromise to make for a better game overall. “It’s only temporarily. Better to get rid of it for a week until they put a patch out instead of the game being unplayable for that amount of time,” replied one player.

While it must be tricky to remove weapons, especially when players have forked over their own money for skins, there’s no doubt it would make sense in keeping Warzone enjoyable. Hopefully, Raven can find a solution, perhaps in Warzone 2 in 2023.