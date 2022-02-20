Secret PPSH Warzone buff makes it one of Season 2’s best weapons

The PPSH has been hit with a secret buff following the Warzone Pacific Season 2 update, and it’s become “even more broken” than before.

After a small delay, the Warzone Pacific Season 2 update dropped on February 14th, bringing some new features to Caldera in the form of the Redeploy Balloons, as well as two new weapons, and a whole host of fixes.

On top of that, a handful of weapons were also hit with balance changes, with the likes of the MP-40 and C58 being hit with nerfs, while the 3-Line Rifle and Top Break got some buffs.

As players have been getting to grips with the new changes, there have also been some tweaks uncovered that weren’t mentioned in the patch notes, with the PPSH receiving some pretty hefty damage buffs.

The changes were uncovered by Warzone stats guru JGOD, who noted that the gun was already “pretty decent” before the update but is now “even more broken than the MAC-10” back in the day with the broken blueprint.

JGOD believes that the changes may be an “accident” because of just how powerful the weapon has become, with the PPSH having an “insane” TTK (Time-To-Kill) even if you just shot an enemy over and over again in the foot.

The TTK of the PPSH, based on JGOD’s findings, averages out at about 419 milliseconds, which is just absurdly fast compared to its rivals. Though, if you run the ‘hipfire’ build that has a bit more wild recoil, it drops to 353 milliseconds for the TTK.

JGOD’s PPSH Warzone loadout for Season 2

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : ZAC 300mm

: ZAC 300mm Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Stock : Kovalevskaya Skeletal

: Kovalevskaya Skeletal Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 71-rounds

: 7.62 Gorenko 71-rounds Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Perk 1 : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: Quick

As the YouTuber notes, if this is an accidental change that shouldn’t have slipped out, it won’t be long before Raven get it updated and tune the PPSH back down.

Until that point though, expect to see the build pop up more frequently on Caldera.