Swagg creates “fastest killing” PPSH Warzone loadout after Season 2 update

After receiving a huge stealth buff in the Warzone Season 2 update, the PPSH has become one of the most popular weapons in the game, and Swagg has created the “fastest killing” loadout for the gun.

Season 2 of Warzone introduced two brand new weapons to the game with the KG M40 AR and the Whitley LMG.

Although both guns received a lot of attention shortly after their release, the community’s attention quickly shifted to the Vanguard PPSH after it was discovered that it was stealth buffed in the patch.

Despite not being mentioned by the devs at all, the SMG’s damage has been increased significantly and it is now one of the most powerful guns in the game.

So, to maximize the weapon’s TTK, Warzone YouTuber Swagg has created the “fastest killing” loadout for the gun in the current meta.

Swagg’s PPSH Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P

: Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Magazine : 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mag

: 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mag Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Perk 1 : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: Quick

While some players prefer the ADS PPSH build, Swagg focuses on improving the gun’s hip-fire and making it unstoppable at close-range.

He achieves this by combining the Recoil Booster, Kovalevskaya 230mm B03P, Removed Stock, and Hollow Point ammunition to create a high mobility loadout that takes out opponents in an instant.

Although this build does struggle at medium-range, Swagg opts for the Overkill perk and pairs up the SMG with his favorite AR.

This gives the loadout a huge amount of versatility and allows him to compete in any gunfight, without the risk of being out-ranged.

Keep in mind as the PPSH has been stealth buffed, it’s hard to know whether the devs have done this deliberately or by accident.

This means it’s possible that the gun receives a huge nerf very soon, so make the most of the PPSH while it lasts as its time in the spotlight could be short-lived.

Finally, it’s worth noting that all loadouts come down to preference, so make sure to swap out any attachments for others that fit your playstyle better.