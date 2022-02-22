Warzone expert TrueGameData explains why Ghost perk is now “useless”

TrueGameData is back with more trustworthy Warzone information as he has broken down why the popular meta Perk Ghost is no longer as viable as it once was, and which ones you should use to replace it.

Throughout Call of Duty: Warzone’s lifespan, Perks have pretty much remained the same, in terms of how they act, and how popular they are. Certain ones like Amped have been in most players’ third slot since the game launched, and Ghost or Overkill are usually favored for the second slot.

A big change for Warzone Season 2 could actually make players stand up and take notice though. TrueGameData, one of Warzone’s most reliable sources of meta information, has done some investigating and found that there might actually be better alternatives for the Perk going forward.

Advertisement

Ghost Loadout Perk no longer the play in Warzone?

The most significant area where Ghost’s new weaknesses are best highlighted is in Warzone’s Vanguard Royale game mode. New for Warzone Pacific in Caldera, Vanguard Royale only allows players to use weapons and equipment from Sledgehammer Games’ newest entry into the CoD franchise.

One of Ghost’s biggest strengths was that it would hide players from enemy UAV devices, meaning they wouldn’t be pinged on the map. But Warzone Season 2 has removed the ability to buy UAVs from Buy Stations.

TrueGameData said: “You don’t really need to run Ghost nearly as much anymore, there’s also no Heartbeat Sensors, there’s no Snapshot, there’s no anything that would make you need to run a specific Perk to hide from the enemy pretty much.”

Advertisement

He then began to dissect other Perks in the category and pointed out that ‘Tempered’ has been greatly improved in Season 2 as ‘Armor Plates will prioritize refilling 1 full plate of armor before partially refilling damaged plates.’ Meaning Tempered will always guarantee two plates, and potentially save your life in tense battle situations.

He also goes on to suggest two other Perks that you could adequately use to replace Ghost as well. “Restock for Stims is super powerful right now because of how good Stims are. If you master Stims you can win so many fights with movement.’

Another suggestion, although not a strong one, is High Alert, with TrueGameData saying: “High Alert is pretty good, unfortunately, High Alert is highly countered by Cold-Blooded.”

Advertisement

So we’d conclude that you should consider following TrueGameData’s advice and findings and maybe swap out Ghost for Tempered, Restock, or maybe see if High Alert works for you.