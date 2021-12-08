Warzone players amazed by Vanguard’s “insane” new mastery skins

Warzone streamers and players are praising the new “insane” mastery camos arriving in multiplayer with the Pacific update.

With the Warzone Pacific update on the cusp of releasing, players are gearing up to drop into the Caldera map and are ready to start causing havoc.

Despite this, for a lot of the community, cosmetics are just as important as any of the major additions coming with the Vanguard integration.

So, when Vanguard’s mastery camos were finally revealed in the Warzone engine, a lot of players were overwhelmingly impressed with the changes and improvements Raven Software has made.

Warzone players impressed with Vanguard mastery camos

Ahead of the Pacific update, a group of popular creators were given access to the new content ahead of time and some of them decided to browse through the new mastery camos.

Advertisement

One of which was Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD, who showcased all of Vanguard’s mastery camos in the Warzone engine.

With Gold, Diamond, and Atomic all being available to collect, they look significantly different from those that can be equipped in Vanguard.

Vanguards Mastery Camos in the Warzone Pacific Engine ✅ Multiplayer

❌ Zombies I think the Changes they Made are 🔥🔥🔥 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mCSJiYV9y8 — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) December 7, 2021

Although there has been a lot of disappointment surrounding mastery camos in the past, the community seems to absolutely love these new designs.

Warzone pro and streamer Zack ‘ZLaner’ Lane even responded to the tweet describing the new skins as “insane” and praising the devs for taking the Vanguard camos to “another level”.

Holy shit Atomic looks INSANE in Warzone. I liked it on vanguard but they took it to another level here. I can’t wait to rock this shit https://t.co/IpIA2sCiEo — OpTic ZLaner (@ZLanerOFFICIAL) December 7, 2021

However, for a lot of Vanguard players who don’t play Warzone very often, seeing the tweaked mastery skins was frustrating.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Automaton class loadout in Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty pro Chris Simp’ Lehr even shared his disappointment that the reworked skins for Warzone looked significantly better than those in Vanguard.

They even got the better camos man 😔 https://t.co/S3u0odqCxs — FaZe Simp (@SimpXO) December 7, 2021

Either way, it’s clear Raven has impressed the community with the changes to the new mastery skins and has finally got players excited to grind out rare camos.

For Vanguard players, the only hope is that the devs tweak the skins in multiplayer to match those of Warzone, but it’s hard to know whether that’ll ever happen.