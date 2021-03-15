Warzone leakers claim Ural Mountains map will bring 250 player lobbies - Dexerto

A handful of Call of Duty Warzone leakers have been floating rumors that the new map, which is supposed to come in April, could also lead to lobbies having 250 players in.

Prior to the launch of Warzone, there were many questions about how the battle royale would work. Would it be as realistic as PUBG or a bit more light-hearted like Fortnite? How big would the lobbies be?

Well, those questioned were answered shortly after, with 150 players being able to dive into a game on Verdansk.

With another update looming large, and seemingly bringing a new map to the table, leakers have been claiming that the lobbies will be expanded way beyond their current limit.

Multiple different leakers have reported the claims, with some dropping hints as early as January.

Tom Henderson, also known as LongSensation, dropped the information back in January, stating that Raven Software and Treyarch had been testing it out. The Ural Mountains map is supposedly bigger than the current Verdansk map and shouldn’t be as graphically heavy. So, it could open up the possibility of more players.

“The new warzone map is extremely large, so much so that it has 23 locations. There will be more vehicles,”@InfoCoDEsp_ tweeted a few weeks later on March 14, backing up the claims. “There is also talk that it will be played with 250 players.”

