Are Warzone hackers now able to instantly end matches?

Hackers in Call of Duty: Warzone have always been an issue, but a new issue has players concerned that these cheaters have the power to end games whenever they want.

Anyone who has taken a remote interest in Call of Duty: Warzone since its 2020 launch will know of the game’s major problems with hackers. It is perhaps a symptom of cross-platform play, but many players from all platforms have been affected by the issues.

Back at the start of February, 60,000 accounts were banned by Activision for cheating, but it appears to have hardly scratched the surface of the game’s issues with hackers. Many players have even reported that there are more hackers in their Warzone matches than before, despite the game being more than a year old.

Advertisement

There was previously an issue where matches would end, resulting in a win for everyone in the lobby – and it’s back, but suspicions are that hackers are behind it.

Warzone hackers to blame?

The cheats players use can vary massively, but wall-hacking and aim-botting are both incredibly common in standard matches. If this bug is actually the malicious work of hackers, it could be even more serious.

Read More: Dr Disrespect says Warzone needs more than a new map in Season 3

The exploit was captured by NRG content creator JoeWo, who hadn’t even landed in his Warzone match when the game was ended. He was then thrown into a Final Killcam, before the game ended completely.

Advertisement

Bizarrely, it appears that Joe was handed a win for the match, suggesting that every player in the lobby, was also given a 1st place finish. It’s not clear if the killcam shown was the ‘hackers’ themselves or just the last kill before the game was ended prematurely.

Hackers can just end Warzone games now… pic.twitter.com/xlOlE7yqCA — NRG JoeWo (@AverageJoeWo) March 14, 2021

A similar moment was caught during the Twitch stream of Warzone content creator BisaG10. Like JoeWo, he was mid-match when the game ended without explanation, awarding him and all the other players a first-placed finish.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A bug that gave all players in the lobby a free win was actually reported back in February. Raven have not yet responded to the issues, but many want to see a prompt fix given the nature and severity of the issues.

Advertisement

Since Warzone’s launch, though, many have criticized the slow responses of Raven and Activision to hacking, suggesting that their failure to implement a robust anti-cheat system is worsening the game for all players.