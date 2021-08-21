Warzone leak reveals All Hallows Eve Halloween event & Ghostface skin

Warzone players have braved the terror of Verdansk’s Halloween shenanigans before and the spooky season is coming back around with fresh leaks revealing Raven’s plans for October.

The Haunting of Verdansk came to Warzone last October and transformed the battle royale into a zombie-infested wasteland. While the usual enemies were also present, the dead kept coming back as defeated players could return with supernatural abilities. Claiming sweet victory was sweeter than ever if players could survive the onslaught.

To add to the shocking nature of it all, limited edition bundles for cinematic horror icons like Leatherface and Billy The Puppet were made available. Bringing their own flavor of brutality to Warzone, their inclusion also changed specific areas of the map with recreations of familiar places.

Advertisement

Now everyone has had their first taste of terror, it seems like Raven Software is getting ready to scare us once more.

Prepare for All Hallows Eve

Coming from leaker TheGhostOfHope, players could be dropping into the “All Hallows Eve” event this Halloween. Details of what the event will entail are unavailable at the time of writing, but it’s likely that the new event will follow in similar footsteps to last year.

Read More: Warzone map change promised two seasons ago still hasn’t happened

If Raven chooses to follow what they did last time, that would mean new Points of Interest, challenges, battle pass rewards, and more would be added.

The Halloween event this year will supposedly be called “All Hallows Eve” and Ghostface is one of the operators you can buy for a limited time. https://t.co/Y3USQtLNK6 — ‏ً (@TheGhostOfHope) August 20, 2021

What would be interesting to see, is whether Raven opts for a PVE experience than strictly traditional Warzone gameplay. As new operators are sure to arrive with the update, the potential for fun is extremely high if players are forced to battle some of cinema’s most chilling villains. We’d recommend keeping a flashlight on your weapon handy, that’s for sure.

Advertisement

While the event is months away, plenty of players are already set to shell out for new operator bundles.

New operators also rumored

Fans of the late Wes Craven’s seminal Scream franchise could be in for a real treat too. Found within Warzone’s files, it seems that Ghostface might just be terrorizing players this Halloween. Adopted by several characters as a serial killing mantle, the Ghostface design was made iconic by the much-beloved franchise.

Read More: Treyarch to develop Call of Duty Zombies in CoD: Vanguard

The design has become a Halloween costume staple. Another horror icon may also join Ghostface too. The release of Halloween Kills, the next sequel in the fan acclaimed Halloween reboot series, arrives this October. May we see Michael Myers roaming the streets of Verdansk? It’s an exciting possibility.

Advertisement

On the lesser side of horror, Black Ops franchise alumni Mason is listed below Ghostface too. Having made appearances in Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode and CoD: Mobile, it makes sense he would eventually become part of Warzone.

Season 5 of Warzone is underway now, bringing new weapons and perks to the battle. Naturally, some controversy has followed suit. That’s just the way of Warzone.