Is Donnie Darko coming to Warzone? Halloween event leaks reveal new skin

Could Donnie Darko be dropping into Verdansk in the near future? New Warzone leaks have hinted at the iconic character joining as an Operator Skin in this year’s Halloween event.

Major Warzone crossovers don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Just days after Judge Dredd joined the popular Call of Duty battle royale, new leaks have outlined what to expect with this year’s Halloween-themed event.

The previous Haunting of Verdansk gave us both Jigsaw and Leatherface as terrifying Operator skins.

This time around, we appear to be in store for another duo. Previous leaks hinted at Ghostface joining the mix, and now, Donnie Darko seems to be next up.

If it’s Donnie Darko himself, originally portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal, it may be the least chilling Halloween skin yet. But there’s every chance we get the ominous Frank instead.

Throughout the 2001 cult classic, Donnie Darko is haunted by visions of Frank, a giant and creepy bunny. While nothing is yet confirmed, the door appears to be open for either character to join Warzone.

Leaks from prominent CoD dataminer ‘Nanikos’ first revealed numerous ‘Donnie’ files in the latest version of the game. For now, these are limited to wrist accessories, an emblem, and a calling card.

If history is anything to go by, however, these are purely some additional items to accompany a full Operator skin.

Although it’s not entirely confirmed just yet, the leaker believes Donnie Darko is the “only thing that makes sense” for the latest files.

We’ll just have to wait and see if this one proves to be real. If the Donnie Darko skin does materialize, it lends credence to earlier leaks that highlight Ghostface from the Scream franchise as the second Operator skin.

Reportedly titled ‘All Hallows Eve,’ this year’s Halloween event doesn’t yet have a date locked in.

Obviously, it’ll coincide with October 31 festivities, though it’s safe to assume the spooky update will come into effect just before.

We’ll keep you updated with all the latest as we gear up for the 2021 Halloween event in Warzone.