Warzone Halloween bundles leaked: Texas Chainsaw Massacre & Saw packs - Dexerto

Halloween is fast approaching, and some spooky new cosmetics have leaked, bringing two of the biggest ever horror franchises to Modern Warfare & Warzone with Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

For seasonal celebrations, we’ll often see Call of Duty implement fitting changes to its games, with new items or game modes for occasions such as Christmas or, in this instance Halloween.

It’s no different this year, as Halloween is hot on everyone’s minds, and it looks like you’re going to be able to mark the occasion by dressing up as some of the most iconic characters in horror. Not to mention bringing a fresh load of cosmetics such as calling cards and stickers to your inventory.

If you’re a horror fan, particularly of the Saw franchise and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, you might want to have a look at what’s in store.

The following cosmetics popped up on the reliable COD Tracker website, which automatically pulls different bundles, weapons and more as soon as they’re added into the Modern Warfare and Warzone data, that isn’t always immediately available to regular customers.

There are apparently 27 cosmetic bundles following the October 13 update, with many of them based around the Halloween theme, but the two that stand out are the Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre Operator Packs.

Both will be available for 2,400 CoD Points whenever they drop. As with most Operator Packs, each of these will provide an Operator skin, a new melee weapon, gun blueprints, sprays, calling cards and more — take a look at what’s available in each below.

….these two bundles were added to the Modern Warfare and Warzone game files following the newest update. 😳 (@CODTracker) pic.twitter.com/WcmF7cij7g — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) October 14, 2020

There isn’t yet a date set for when these bundles will become available, but with Halloween barely weeks away, expect to see them appear in the store sooner rather than later.

There will also be a number of free Halloween bundles during the Haunting of Verdansk event if these leaks are anything to go by, so you can get in on the action even if you don’t want to spend money on the Saw or Texas Chainsaw Massacre packs, so keep one eye on the store over the next couple of weeks.