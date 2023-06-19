Warzone guru reveals best AR loadout after Season 4 TTK changes

The Kastov 762 doesn’t rank high in Warzone popularity rankings, and Metaphor explained why underestimating the hard-hitting AR in Season 4 is a mistake.

Operator base health increased from 100 to 150 in Season 4, bringing maximum health up to 300 for a player that is fully armored. This means it takes more shots to dispatch enemies. Weapons with fast time-to-kill speeds will thrive after the latest change.

The Cronen Squall looked to fit that mold perfectly, but a long-awaited nerf in the latest seasonal update ended its reign of terror. Sniper rifles also benefitted from the TTK changes, as they are still able to one-shot kill enemies despite increased health.

Infinity Ward caught wind of players abusing one-shot snipers and fire shotguns, and swiftly nipped that trend in the bud by banning both weapons in Ranked Play.

With nowhere else to turn, Metaphor pointed out the Kastov 762 as a must-use weapon.

What is the best AR in Warzone Season 4?

Metaphor created a hard-hitting loadout combination of the Kastov 762 and ISO 45.

“A lot of people are sleeping on the AK. But, given the fact that they increased health by 50, this gun moves up a lot because it does so much freaking damage.”

The Kastov 762 boasts an impressive TTK speed of 679 milliseconds after the Season 4 update, which ranks among the best for ARs. An immense amount of firepower makes the weapon a compelling long-range option.

“I highly recommend giving this a try if you haven’t already.”

Best Kastov 762 Season 4 Warzone loadout

Here is Metaphor’s Kastov 762 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5 (+1.40, +1.00)

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel (+0.50, -0.35)

Optic: SZ Recharge-DX (-3.00, -1.95)

Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory (-4.00, +2.40)

Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip (+1.00, +0.45)

