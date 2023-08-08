JGOD reveals powerful Warzone 2 AR loadout “people are sleeping on”

Make sure to try out all of the settings in a private match before jumping into the real thing.

If players want to use an AR in Warzone 2 Season 5, JGOD explained why players should consider the Kastov 762.

It’s a battle rifle’s world, and we are just living in it. The Cronen Squall dominated Seasons 3 and 4’s long-range meta. And Season 5 passed the torch to yet another battle rifle in the form of the TAQ V. The last time an AR had some time in the spotlight was the ISO Hemlock during Season 2.

According to WZ Ranked, no AR cracks the top five in weapon popularity rankings. However, right outside the top five and knocking on the door of being a top-tier meta option is the Kastov 762.

JGOD made a case for the Kastov 762 being the battle royale sequel’s best AR in Season 5.

What is the best AR in Warzone 2 Season 5?

JGOD originally fell in love with the Kastov 762 while playing DMZ when Modern Warfare 2 was first released. However, a string of nerfs knocked the hard-hitting AR out of his regular weapon rotation.

“It kind of got nerfed a couple of times, but it’s kind of in a really good spot for long-range right now. Especially with this build, you should be able to control it and have decent bullet velocity.”

JGOD admitted that the weapon’s biggest downfall is its 40-round mag. The YouTuber wishes the Kastov 762 had something closer to a 50-round mag to compete with the meta battle rifles, but it’s still large enough to take down multiple enemies.

Best Kastov 762 Warzone 2 loadout

Here is JGOD’s go-to Kastov 762 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Barrel: ZLR Talon 5 (+0.54, +0.77)

ZLR Talon 5 (+0.54, +0.77) Muzzle: Kas 10 584mm (+0.37, -0.25)

Kas 10 584mm (+0.37, -0.25) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper (+0.59, +0.28)

FTAC Ripper (+0.59, +0.28) Optic: Aim OP V4 (+0.77, -1.65)

Aim OP V4 (+0.77, -1.65) Magazine: 40-Round Mag

If the Kastov 762 doesn’t check every box for you with a long-range meta weapon, check out our choices for the best Warzone 2 loadouts in Season 5.