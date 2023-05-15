Warzone 2 expert unveils the Kastov 762 loadout that got him into the top 250 of ranked

Metaphor has revealed a loadout for Kastov 762 that the YouTuber said helped him break into the top 250 of the ranked mode of Warzone 2.

Warzone 2’s Season 3 Reloaded brought a variety of balance changes that changed up the game’s meta and shook up which guns players reach for in a lot of situations.

Coupled with the addition of ranked play to Warzone 2, this pushed many players to re-evaluate their favorite loadouts.

Metaphor showcased a great build for the Kastov 762 in his May 14 video that in Immortal’s own words: “This is the build that I have been running a lot lately, I have been also running people over completely in ranked with the AK. I’m nearly top 250 in the entire world and this AK is my go-to.”

Article continues after ad

Metaphor’s Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2

Metaphor explained that his Kastov 762 loadout makes the weapon very powerful for medium and long ranges with fast terrifying TTK, great accuracy, and good magazine size for solo ranked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To help him achieve that the content creator outfitted the gun with attachments specializing in furthering the Kastov’s range, accuracy, and recoil.

The build comes with the usual problems of an assault rifle of this type, as it can lose close-range fights to a lot of the meta SMGs. So ideally it is best to bring up a secondary that excels in those circumstances.

Article continues after ad

Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Barrel: IG-K30 406MM

IG-K30 406MM Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

This assault rifle is perfect for most common situations at medium ranges thanks to its rapid TTK and its headshot damage multiplier which will make short work of your enemies. This comes at a cost of some mobility and rather slow sprint-to-fire speed.

With that in mind, you’ll want either an SMG like the meta-dominating Vaznev-9K or a shotgun to cover close range where this particular loadout struggles to keep up with some of the more popular options.