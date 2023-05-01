JGOD reveals Warzone 2 one-shot sniper loadout with almost “no glint at all”

Sniper rifles have returned to the peak of their power in Warzone 2, and JGOD revealed a loadout that makes the class even deadlier.

Season 3 finally made sniper rifles relevant in Warzone 2. The update made it possible for bolt-action rifles to down fully armored players in one shot by equipping explosive ammunition. Sniper rifles immediately ascended in popularity.

According to WZRanked, the MCPR-300 is the fifth most-used weapon, and the FJX Imperium isn’t far behind in seventh place. It’s almost rare to play a match on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island and not run into at least one enemy using a sniper.

Thankfully, glint makes it easier to spot a sharpshooter before they are able to take you down. But what if it was possible to get rid of sniper glint?

JGOD unearths a must use optic for Warzone 2 sniper rifles

There are five levels of glint intensity in MW2 and WZ2, ranging from “very small” to “very large.” The glint is visible to everyone whenever a player aims down sight with a sniper rifle.

JGOD discovered that the Forge Tac Delta 4 optic has little to no glint, and tested the scope in a private match. The YouTuber stood 80 meters apart from his assistant, and you could hardly see any sniper glint from their weapon.

A red laser was visible, but JGOD recommended using it because the laser provides the fastest possible ADS speed. However, the loadout can be built without the laser if a player wants to get even stealthier.

“Even though this optic says it has a small glint, it might as well say it has no glint at all.”

JGOD then compared his loadouts to other sniper rifle builds and the ISO Hemlock. He concluded that the quick-scoping MCPR and FJX Imperium had faster ADS speeds than the ISO Hemlock. The loadouts also have approximately 20% better ADS speeds than base builds of the sniper rifles.

While the FJX Imperium is a great choice, JGOD leans towards using the MCPR because of its faster reload speed.

Best MCPR-300 Season 3 loadout

Here is JGOD’s MCPR-300 loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: Nilsound 90 (-0.41, +1.00)

Nilsound 90 (-0.41, +1.00) Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser (+0.21, -34.55)

FSS OLE-V Laser (+0.21, -34.55) Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive (-0.54, +6.68)

.300 Mag Explosive (-0.54, +6.68) Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4 (-1.94, +0.75)

JGOD urged players to give this loadout a try before it gets nerfed. And the next time you get taken out and don’t see a sniper glint, you’ll now know what optic the enemy was most likely using.