JGOD uses AI to craft perfect Warzone 2 loadout

Warzone 2 expert JGOD utilized an AI program to create the perfect ISO 45 loadout, opening the door for other players to have a computer to do all of the tedious leg work.

Modern Warfare 2 gives players more weapon customization options but also acts as a double-edged sword. Each weapon has nine different attachment options, and users can equip five at a time.

Attachment tuning goes one step further, allowing players to alter each individual attachment for different playstyles. For example, while editing an under-barrel attachment, you can focus more on recoil stabilization or aim down-sight speed.

The firing range helps players determine whether or not they like their created loadouts, but it can still be overwhelming. Fortunately, JGOD revealed an AI system that creates the perfect loadout for you.

JGOD reveals new way to build Warzone 2 loadouts

TrueGameData released a new tool called METAGEN. JGOD explained why the system could potentially be a game-changer for Warzone 2 players.

“This is a tool that can help you build pretty much whatever loadout you want, however you want it, for the best stats.”

JGOD used METAGEN to find the best aggressive close-range weapon in the game. Based on a scoring scale of 10, the system gave the ISO 45 a perfect rating and included an optimal loadout for the weapon.

The YouTuber copied the recommended build and tested it in the firing range.

After testing the ISO 45 loadout, JGOD concluded that he wanted a loadout with better ADS speed. So in METAGEN, he emphasized movement and ADS speed, ADS time, and sprint to fire speed. The AI system recalculated and created a loadout with better mobility.

JGOD is excited to use METAGEN to find viable loadouts that he wouldn’t have previously considered.

“I am looking forward to using it and seeing what kind of hidden gems are there that maybe I haven’t thought of.”

Best ISO 45 loadout in Warzone 2 Season 4

Here is the best ISO 45 loadout, according to METAGEN.

Laser: 1MW Quick Fire laser

1MW Quick Fire laser Stock: Demo Fade TAC

Demo Fade TAC Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Ammunition: 5 Auto overpressured

5 Auto overpressured Magazine: 45 Round Drum

