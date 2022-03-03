JGOD’s best Warzone loadouts after Vanguard Royale health buff

The Vanguard Royale health buff is changing the way Warzone is being played and JGOD has revealed his best loadouts following the patch.
In the March 2 Warzone update, fans became aware of the game-changing dynamics that would affect the popular Vanguard Royale playlist.
This saw the player’s base health increase from 100 to 150, which seemingly raised the TTK in the mode.
Now, JGOD is breaking down which close and long-range loadouts are meta and which you should avoid after this massive update.
JGOD top close-range Warzone loadout after VG Royale change
In a YouTube video, JGOD takes a look at the new TTKs for all close-range guns. Although this health buff is making it take longer to kill, JGOD is still blown away by one SMG.
The Type 100 was JGOD’s best loadout prior to this update and it remains at the spot. According to his data, the deadly sub posts a 607 TTK, which is nearly 150 faster than any other gun in that category.
We have listed his exact setup with the attachments below.
Type 100 loadout
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Sakura Type 2
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum
- Ammo Type: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Perk: Gung-ho
- Perk 2: Quick
If you aren’t a fan of the Type 100 or don’t have it leveled up, then JGOD said the Owen Gun or Welgun will be the next best options in this range.
Switching over to the assault rifles and light machine guns that make up the long-range meta, we notice a bigger shake-up in Warzone’s top guns.
Instead of the usual Automaton or Bren, JGOD now claims that the MG42 has the fastest TTK for this distance. We have listed the full attachments for you down below.
MG42 loadout
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: VDD 64M
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully loaded
If you’re looking for something more forgiving than the MG42, then you will want to use the Bren as it currently has one of the best damage per magazine or the Automaton.
So there you have it, next time you drop into Vanguard Royale give one of these loadouts a try and see if you can make the enemy’s health disappear.