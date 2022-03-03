JGOD’s best Warzone loadouts after Vanguard Royale health buff

The Vanguard Royale health buff is changing the way Warzone is being played and JGOD has revealed his best loadouts following the patch.

In the March 2 Warzone update, fans became aware of the game-changing dynamics that would affect the popular Vanguard Royale playlist.

This saw the player’s base health increase from 100 to 150, which seemingly raised the TTK in the mode.

Now, JGOD is breaking down which close and long-range loadouts are meta and which you should avoid after this massive update.

JGOD top close-range Warzone loadout after VG Royale change

In a YouTube video, JGOD takes a look at the new TTKs for all close-range guns. Although this health buff is making it take longer to kill, JGOD is still blown away by one SMG.

The Type 100 was JGOD’s best loadout prior to this update and it remains at the spot. According to his data, the deadly sub posts a 607 TTK, which is nearly 150 faster than any other gun in that category.

We have listed his exact setup with the attachments below.

Type 100 loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Warubachi 134mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Sakura Type 2

Sakura Type 2 Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 48 Round Drum Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk: Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk 2: Quick

If you aren’t a fan of the Type 100 or don’t have it leveled up, then JGOD said the Owen Gun or Welgun will be the next best options in this range.

JGOD top close-range Warzone loadout after VG Royale change

Switching over to the assault rifles and light machine guns that make up the long-range meta, we notice a bigger shake-up in Warzone’s top guns.

Instead of the usual Automaton or Bren, JGOD now claims that the MG42 has the fastest TTK for this distance. We have listed the full attachments for you down below.

MG42 loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz

VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: VDD 64M

VDD 64M Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully loaded

If you’re looking for something more forgiving than the MG42, then you will want to use the Bren as it currently has one of the best damage per magazine or the Automaton.

So there you have it, next time you drop into Vanguard Royale give one of these loadouts a try and see if you can make the enemy’s health disappear.