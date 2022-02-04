Warzone star FaZe Kalei slams Activision for double standards over ‘sexual tweets’

Popular Warzone streamer FaZe Kalei has lashed out at Activision’s double standards after revealing that her ‘over-sexual tweets’ are the reason she’s blacklisted from big events.

Kalei is the most-watched female Warzone streamer by a considerable margin, often ranking as one of the biggest Call of Duty content creators overall in any given month. Despite her popularity and her CoD skills that landed her a spot on FaZe Clan, she’s still held back in one big way.

Activision has directly limited Kalei’s presence in official Warzone events. As a result of her ‘non-brand friendly’ tweets, the publishing giant has assured the star streamer never earns a captain spot in major tournaments.

Advertisement

From the $400,000 World Series of Warzone competitions to Call of Duty League-backed events, Kalei has been restricted across the board.

Fed up with the situation, she just put Activision on blast again. This time, for double standards after official CoD channels promoted a non-brand friendly post from fellow FaZe member Swagg.

FaZe appears to be next in line to host a high-stakes Warzone competition. As a result, it would only make sense for FaZe members to be prioritized in captain positions. Unfortunately for Kalei, however, Activision’s ruling is still enforced for her own organization’s event.

“Wasn’t allowed to get a captain spot in our own FaZe tourney,” Kalei revealed on February 3. The reason being, Activision takes issue with her “over-sexual tweets.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, mere hours before exposing the conflict, Activision was happy to promote an explicit picture of Swagg. Warzone developers Raven Software even made it the company profile picture for a short stretch.

“I will never forget literally begging to get a captain spot for WSOW. Begging the managers but I never got it because I was a brand risk. Now imagine seeing sh** like this almost a year later. Biggest f***ing slap in the face.”

“The same company has a [profile picture] of a creator’s a** cheek on a company Twitter,” Kalei stressed. “I’m just heartbroken.”

“Everything I’ve done, all the hard work, just to get told that what I do is wrong. But when other guys do sh**, it’s so funny and it’s a huge joke.

Advertisement

“I just want to fit in. I just want to be a part of things.”

While she found the tattoo “hilarious” along with the rest of the community, Kalei’s thread was “in no way” a shot at Swagg. Rather, she looked to highlight double standards from those calling the shots and impacting her career.

“Imagine being in my shoes seeing sh** like this all the time. I have to stay quiet.”

Given the situation hasn’t changed over the past few months, Kalei has recently been jumping into Apex Legends over Warzone. Devs have even shown signs they’d welcome her with open arms compared to Activision’s treatment.

Advertisement

Read More: Dr Disrespect claims Warzone is too broken to fix

Dexerto has reached out to Activision and Warzone tournament operators for further comments.