FaZe Kalei reveals terrifying behavior from obsessed fan who burnt down church

FaZe Kalei shared a story on Twitter detailing the terrifying behavior of an obsessed fan who she later learned had been arrested for burning down a church.

Twitch star FaZe Kalei has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, joining FaZe in 2021 and amassing nearly 600,000 followers on Twitch.

Back in 2022, she went viral with her hilarious vulgar Pokemon Anime voice-acting skills — getting the attention of actor Seth Rogan in the process.

On July 11, 2023, Kalei shared a story on Twitter detailing the terrifying behavior of one of her viewers who she later learned had burnt down a church.

Kalei’s viewer claimed she was a witch

Replying to a question from another Twitter user asking female streamers to share weird and creepy interactions, Kalei shared the terrifying story.

“There was this guy who claimed I was a witch. Messaged my mods that my mother and I were in immediate danger from spirits and I needed to contact him ASAP. He gave my mods his phone number. Obv did nothing with it. We banned him, so he started messaging me on Instagram,” she said.

“I’m not joking when I say he sent 50+ standing mirror photos of his d*ck. Blocked him. He started doing unban requests so I showed my stream his logs and Discord messages etc, someone in my chat recognized his name. Sent me multiple articles dated only a year before all this started happening.

“He was arrested because he burnt down a church and claimed he had visions of the priest doing bad things.”

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts on her creepy story, with many of them horrified at the idea of it happening.

“Kalei I think I just had a stroke because there’s no way this is REAL,” one user replied.

Another commented: “OMFGGGG!! This is insane and uncomfortable.. omg. This shook me.”

“Holy moly this makes my dm requests look tame lmao,” a third viewer said.

Kalei also mentioned in a reply to another tweet that she wants to do a video on the situation, presumably to show some of the things he said to her and her family.

