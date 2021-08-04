FaZe Kalei reveals she can’t be a captain for official Warzone events because of her tweets

Popular female Warzone streamer Kalei revealed that she’s not allowed to be a team captain in any Activision tournaments despite being one of the best players in the game.

Kalei is considered to be one of the best Warzone players. She’s so good that she’s now a content creator for one of the biggest gaming and esports organizations in the world, FaZe Clan. An organization she wanted to represent for years.

Despite being one of the best in the scene and part of the biggest organization, she’s not allowed to be a team captain for any Activision ran Warzone tournaments.

Kalei’s ‘tweets’ the problem

World Series of Warzone circuit is once again kicking off this month, with a chance for the best in the world to win hundreds of thousands of dollars. People have been questioning who gets picked as a team captain, including content creator THump, who asked why Kalei isn’t a team captain.

In a tweet on August 4, Kalei responded, saying she’s “not allowed” to be a captain for Activision-hosted tournaments like WSOW, because they “don’t like her tweets” and she’s “not brand-friendly.”

i am not allowed to be captain in any activision hosted tourneys bc they don’t like my tweets and i’m not brand friendly btw. even though i’ve never been in a conflict and mind my own business. — FaZe Kalei (@KaleiRenay) August 4, 2021

While Kalei may have some spicy tweets, she tends to stick to her own lane and not get involved with drama, leaving many people confused with Activision’s decision.

In fact, when she signed with FaZe Clan in June, she revealed that the organization encourages her to continue with her wild tweets.

Kalei recently announced that she is “done” competing in public Warzone events and taking a step back after she encountered 11 cheaters during a tournament. She later said on stream after the tournament “I just want people to understand the current state of Warzone and what us competitors are dealing with.”