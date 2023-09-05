FaZe Kalei instantly rejected for jury duty after revealing she’s a Twitch streamer

Popular Call of Duty streamer FaZe Kalei discovered a hilarious life hack to get out of jury duty.

FaZe Kalei is one of Twitch’s biggest CoD and Warzone streamers. Best known for her ruthlessly foul mouth and sick gameplay, the FaZe star has earned quite the following over the years.

So, when she was picked to potentially be part of a jury for a trial, Kalei seemed rather amused at the fact that someone’s fate could potentially be in her hands.

On September 5, Kalei revealed that she was waiting to see if she would be one of the members of the jury, but found a snappy way to get out of it – and all it took was being honest.

FaZe Kalei finds life hack to get out of jury duty

In a post on X, Kalei explained that she was sitting in a jury assembly room, baffled by the fact she could be the one deciding if someone is found innocent or guilty in a court of law.

“I’m just giggling at the fact, that if I get picked to be on the jury, I am deciding someone’s fate. F**king FaZe Kalei gets to pick if you are coming home or not,” she remarked.

While Kalei did seem more interested in being part of the jury if the trial was for a mob member or serial killer, calling the prospect “sick,” it wasn’t meant to be.

A few hours later, Kalei revealed that she was sent home, all because she revealed her profession.

“I told them I was a Twitch streamer and I got immediately excused,” she said with several crying face emojis. “What’s funny though is I wasn’t even trying to get out of it. I kind of accepted my fate cause it’s my second time. Plus it wasn’t gonna be that long so I was like, ‘Okay cool this is fine.’ Then they just excused me.”

Luckily for fans of the FaZe star, this means that there won’t be any interruptions to her streaming schedule, but it certainly would have been wild if the Twitch streamer ended up actually being part of the jury.

