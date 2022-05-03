Warzone expert reveals secret Owen Gun loadout that dominates in Season 3

Warzone YouTuber Metaphor has showcased a “secret” loadout for the Owen Gun that’s perfect for dominating your opponents in Season 3 Classified Arms.

When it comes to picking an SMG in Warzone, the majority of players gravitate towards the MP40 as it has remained the most popular weapon in the game for several months.

However, in recent weeks, another competitor has risen up through the ranks and is considered by some to be the strongest close-quarter gun on Caldera and Rebirth Island.

This weapon is the Owen Gun, and although it received a set of nerfs in the Classified Arms patch, it has retained its mind-blowing TTK.

Despite this, in order to get the most out of the weapon, Warzone YouTuber Metaphor and pro player WarsZ have outlined some significant changes to the meta loadout to ensure it still dominates after the update.

Meta Season 3 Owen Gun Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: –

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

As showcased by Metaphor and WarsZ this “secret” build for the Owen Gun was created in response to the Season 3 nerfs that hit the Hockenson 142mm Rapid, decreasing its fire rate from 19% to 16%.

Now, instead of equipping a barrel, this build removes that attachment and focuses on maximizing mobility, making it a dominant force on Rebirth Island.

To ensure the Owen Gun still has a lethal TTK, the setup runs the 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum that increases damage, bullet penetration, and bullet velocity.

While this does come with the extra recoil, it’s well worth the setback and you’ll be running a primary AR or sniper for long-range engagements anyway.

Keep in mind, that this loadout may take some practice to master as the hefty kickback can make it difficult to control. However, this build is definitely worth testing out in your games as it has the potential to outshine the MP40.

Finally, we recommend running the Cold War AK47 or Cooper Carbine alongside the Owen Gun as the SMG does struggle to take down enemies from afar.