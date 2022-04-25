When is Warzone Season 3 update? Classified Arms release time

Warzone Season 3 or Classified Arms is set to bring a huge amount of content to the battle royale, but what time and when does the update go live?

As expected, Warzone Season 3 is scheduled to deliver a massive amount of content to players and it’s safe to say the community is on the edge of their seats.

With the Operation Monarch King Kong & Godzilla event, multiple new weapons, fresh POIs on Caldera, and significant balance changes, Raven Software is definitely looking to knock it out of the park with Classified Arms.

Of course, with all of this to look forward to, it’s important you can get started with the update as soon as possible. That way you can start leveling the new Battle Pass and get a head start over the competition.

In order to do this, you’ll need to know exactly what time the Warzone Season 3 update is going to launch, and luckily we’ve got you covered.

Warzone Season 3 release time and date

Similar to previous updates, Warzone Season 3 will roll out around 24 hours after Classified Arms has gone live in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The update will arrive in Warzone on April 27 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 6 pm UK, so make sure to mark the date and time on your calendar.

Keep in mind, that the patch will likely require a hefty download size, so it may take you quite a long time to install the update.

Season 3 update roll out times: — Vanguard update is live April 26 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm UK

— Warzone update is live April 27 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm UK Season 3 begins April 27 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. pic.twitter.com/k9a9Ht1363 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 24, 2022

With so many balance changes and new weapons being introduced in Warzone Season 3, it’s going to be tough to keep up with the meta.

