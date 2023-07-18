JGOD highlights underrated LMG as potential king of Warzone 2 long-range meta

Some community members have anointed the Cronen Squall as Warzone 2’s best long-range weapon in Season 4 Reloaded, but JGOD suggested an alternative.

Season 4 Reloaded shook up Warzone 2’s long-range meta. The devs adjusted every weapon’s damage profile to “emphasize accuracy in gunfights.” This change means some weapons can kill faster when fired more accurately and vice-versa.

When you also take into account the increased health change, players need long-range weapons with an easy-to-control recoil pattern and fast time-to-kill speed. All eyes immediately turned to the Cronen Squall as the perfect combination of both, but JGOD offered up the RAPP H as a worthy contender.

What is the best long-range meta weapon in Season 4 Reloaded?

The Cronen Squall leads all long-range meta weapons with an 806 ms TTK speed. However, JGOD argued that recoil should factor into loadout decision-making just as much as TTK speed.

“One of the most important stats is overall recoil and how easy that is to manage. For some people, the Cronen Squall might be incredibly difficult to use, but for others, it is relatively easy.”

JGOD still wants more playtime and hasn’t seen enough people use it, but he believes the RAPP-H can give the Cronen Squall a run for its money.

A 900 ms TTk speed ranks the Rapp H third among long-range meta weapons, and JGOD explained why it’s a meta weapon in Season 4 Reloaded.

“The RAPP has a very good TTK, and the fire rate feels great. It is a little bit slower, but the fire rate is insane, so you can just laser and not even move.”

Players must consider the LMG’s slow reload speed and mobility, though a fast fire rate and TTK make it a compelling option after the mid-season update.

Best RAPP H Warzone 2 loadout

Here is JGOD’s Rapp H loadout with attachment tuning included.

Muzzle: TY-LR8 (+0.26, +0.28)

TY-LR8 (+0.26, +0.28) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.41, -0.26)

FTAC Ripper 56 (+0.41, -0.26) Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity (-0.43, -5.81)

7.62 High Velocity (-0.43, -5.81) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (-2.03, +1.80)

Aim OP-V4 (-2.03, +1.80) Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 (+0.65, +0.33)

If the RAPPH H isn’t exactly what you want in a long-range meta weapon, check out our best Warzone 2 loadouts.